Croom Foundation To Welcome College Students Back With Free Event

School Supply Giveaway and More Planned For Hay Court Residents
It's back-to-school season in Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media has partnered with community organizations to help bring supplies to a local neighborhood. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority have teamed up to collect school supplies for the Hay Court community. There will also...
NorthRiver Yacht Club Hosts Tennis Tournament
The NorthRiver Yacht Club hosted their annual Jackson-Evans Cup this past week and it concluded Monday. The tournament hosted 195 players in three different groupings: Men's Doubles, Men's Singles, and Mixed Doubles. "Its a great opportunity for the tennis community to come together and NorthRiver is gracious enough to host...
Gain Medical Career Insight from Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Group
The Bright Futures Health Interest Group supported by Elizabeth Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa will host its next meeting on August 20th at 11 a.m. Founded in 2019, the Bright Futures Health Interest Group's main objective is to expose students to careers in healthcare. The organization meets monthly in a virtual...
Eli Gold Sidelined To Start The 2022 Football Season
The University of Alabama announced on Wednesday that veteran play-by-play radio broadcaster Eli Gold will be sidelined to start the 2022 football season. Gold has served as the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but due to health issues he will not be available at the beginning of the year.
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
Nick Saban Shows Support for Eli Gold
The Nick's Kids luncheon, a yearly event put on by the Nick's Kids Foundation, made its return this week after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. The foundation, created in 1998 while Nick Saban was serving as head coach at Michigan State, is dedicated to Nick Saban, Sr., and has provided countless opportunities to children all around the country in its near 30 years of existence.
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
31 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Sam Shade
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 31 days away, so let's look at a former Crimson Tide defender who has made quite a name for himself after football in the coaching world, Sam Shade.
Alabama Surges Up Recruiting Boards to No. 1
With the commitment of four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class is now officially ranked first in the nation, according to 247Sports. On3 also currently lists the Tide as No. 1 while Rivals continue to place Alabama behind Notre Dame at second. The Tide made...
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
Alabama Flips 4-Star Tight End From Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide continues its momentum in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tight end Ty Lockwood took to social media to announce he would be decommitting from Ohio State and joining the Alabama Crimson Tide class. Lockwood is considered a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 overall tight end in...
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Alabama Lands Local 4-Star 2023 Defensive End
2023 4-star defensive end Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School committed to the University of Alabama on Monday. According to 247Sports Composite Osborne is the 130th ranked prospect nationally, 18th ranked defensive end and 12th ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. "Flashes a good first step off the line...
Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
