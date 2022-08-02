ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Neenah Foundry Announces Over 100 Layoffs

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wncy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Fox Valley Job Market Looking Favorable for Laid-Off Neenah Foundry Workers

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development...
NEENAH, WI
WNCY

COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Neenah, WI
Business
WNCY

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Shawano County Campground Owner Posts Bond

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ann Retzlaff, the campground owner facing criminal charges and the forced sale of her Gresham facility, was released from jail this week after posting bond. Retzlaff was jailed after being arrested on charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and then additional charges after...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#United Steelworkers#Business Industry#Neenah Foundry Announces#The State#Administration#Neenah Enterprises Inc#The Fox Cities Chamber#Fox
WNCY

Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires

SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WNCY

I-41 Southbound Closed After Overpass Struck Near Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 is closed in Outagamie County after an overpass was struck in the southbound lanes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at County N, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 55. A truck apparently hit the overpass on Rosehill Road near...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WNCY

Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WNCY

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

I-41 Shut Down for Hours After Truck Strikes Overpass

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn’t noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy