A merry Christmas in July at The Active Age

 2 days ago
Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
Tracey Folly

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Closer Weekly

Does Robert Duvall Have Kids? Inside the Actor’s Private Family Life and 4 Marriages

Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.
Little Pig Gets a Second Chance at Happiness Despite His Diagnosis

A wonderful huge pig named Floppy was born on January 18, 2020, but ever since he entered the world, his journey has been quite difficult. The young pig was born with head-shaking syndrome, an uncontrollable tremor, and the veterinarians believed he had no chance of survival. Little Floppy was in...
