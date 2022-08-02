Heat Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Codington, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hamlin, east central Clark and southwestern Codington Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silver Lake, or 7 miles southeast of Clark, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Naples around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN TODD...NORTHWESTERN TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central South Dakota.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FAULK AND NORTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chelsea, or 15 miles southwest of Warner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northville, Mansfield and Mellette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 20:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Faulk; Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FAULK AND NORTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chelsea, or 15 miles southwest of Warner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northville, Mansfield and Mellette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
