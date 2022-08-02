Heat Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hamlin, east central Clark and southwestern Codington Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silver Lake, or 7 miles southeast of Clark, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Naples around 955 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO