With bigger budget come higher expectations for security ambassadors

iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
beverlypress.com
Melrose and Seward project raises ire of residents
A five-story project at Melrose Avenue and Seward Street that was unanimously supported by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on July 28 is opposed by the Hancock Park Homeowners Association, South Hollywood Neighborhood Association, Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association, Windsor Square Association and Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. The groups worry...
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
smobserved.com
Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car
A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
kcrw.com
What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly
LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
Manhunt underway near Pacific Design Center
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies along with the L.A. and Beverly Hills Police Departments were in pursuit of a suspect early Friday morning all around the perimeter of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, as well as adjacent neighborhoods. Patrol cars were stationed on San Vicente Blvd. and Melrose Ave., and two helicopters buzzed overhead. This story is developing.
Who leads fundraising in race for WeHo City Council?
Robert Oliver closed the June 30 fundraising period for WeHo City Council having raised $112,133. Oliver, a Public Safety Commissioner, bested all other declared candidates by a wide margin. Donors included West Hollywood City Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson as well as Horvath appointee and City Lobbyist Esteban Montemayor, and a number of donations from Horvath and Erickson appointee’s. Latham & Watkins, attorneys who represent many of the city’s largest developers, were also solidly behind Oliver in his first race for West Hollywood City Council. There were 35 individual donations from West Hollywood residents.
Next-gen Lime, Bird models are hitting WeHo streets
The City of West Hollywood has deployed next generation Lime e-bikes for bikeshare as part of the City’s “Dockless Mobility” pilot program and plans to launch Bird’s E-Bikes in August. Approximately 25 Lime e-bikes are currently available throughout West Hollywood each day. That number may increase...
This Street Treatment Fights Extreme Heat
Unlike leafier neighborhoods, Pacoima lacks a robust tree cover that would provide shade and cool neighborhood streets. | Cbl62 / Pacoima, California. An innovative project in Pacoima, a community in the Los Angeles area, is using an epoxy acrylic coating to reflect heat that would otherwise be absorbed by asphalt and make the neighborhood hotter. “The coating is being applied to nearly 1 million square feet of roads, playgrounds and parking lots in a 10-block-area around [Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Park]. About 7,300 people live within a half mile.” As Todd Woody reports in Bloomberg, “A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the use of such coatings in two Los Angeles neighborhoods decreased pavement temperatures up to 10°.”
WeHo pushes water conservation as Plummer Park sprinklers quench the concrete
West Hollywood has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness about water restrictions in the midst of major statewide drought. “Southern California is experiencing severe drought conditions,” a recentcity news release stated. “Across the western U.S., scientists have found that the extreme dryness since 2000 has become the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, a megadrought that research shows is being intensified by climate change.”
beverlypress.com
‘Twist and shout’ national night out
Hundreds of residents in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles came together on Aug. 2 during National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event in which people show unity with law enforcement and support public safety. Personnel from the Beverly Hills Police Department, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and Los...
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics
Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?
Last call in Fresno will remain 2 a.m. After a public backlash, Mayor Jerry Dyer has withdrawn his city from a pilot project that would allow a limited number of California cities — including West Hollywood — to permit bars to stay open until 4 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles Times editors think George Gascon is the real victim of the city's crime surge
With Los Angeles experiencing a surge in crime, won't somebody think of poor District Attorney George Gascon? He keeps letting them right back out onto the streets to victimize more Angelenos, but according to the Los Angeles Times editorial board, Gascon is the real victim. The board offers two defenses...
