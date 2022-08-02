With bigger budget come higher expectations for security ambassadors

Unlike leafier neighborhoods, Pacoima lacks a robust tree cover that would provide shade and cool neighborhood streets. | Cbl62 / Pacoima, California. An innovative project in Pacoima, a community in the Los Angeles area, is using an epoxy acrylic coating to reflect heat that would otherwise be absorbed by asphalt and make the neighborhood hotter. “The coating is being applied to nearly 1 million square feet of roads, playgrounds and parking lots in a 10-block-area around [Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Park]. About 7,300 people live within a half mile.” As Todd Woody reports in Bloomberg, “A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the use of such coatings in two Los Angeles neighborhoods decreased pavement temperatures up to 10°.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO