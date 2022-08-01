Heifers have field day with ‘tame grass’

theactiveage.com
The impact of 7-foot transfer Quincy Ballard this summer for Wichita State basketball
After playing sparingly at Florida State the last two seasons, Ballard wants to make an immediate impact for the Shockers.
Wichita Man Drowns In Current River
A Wichita man drowned in the Current River early Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 48-year-old Dee A. Hodges of Wichita Kansas, was floating down the Current River overnight when he went missing. His body was recovered downstream at Cave Spring Tuesday morning and pronounced deceased at 1 p.m. Tuesday by Shannon County Coroner Sam Murphy.
North Newton woman pens book about chickens — and friendship
NORTH NEWTON — Growing up in western Kansas, Diane Sorensen’s first experience with chickens was at her grandparents’ house. While it was fun to gather the eggs, she said, “What I remember is how scary the rooster was.”. Today, she not only raises chickens, she’s made...
Pridegrass, Dudegrass, and no grass whatsoever
Tallgrass Film Association is teaming up with Wichita Pride and Positive Directions to present Pridegrass, August 6-7. LGBTQ+ films will be shown at the Tallgrass Film Center, starting with Esther Newton Made Me Gay. The documentary details gay liberation, AIDS activism, and life on Fire Island through Newton’s perspective. That’s followed by The Floating World — a short that follows a man working in Tokyo’s red-light quarter — and Being Thunder, a documentary about an Indigenous two-spirit teenager. More information is at tallgrassfilm.org.
Kansas Oil Museum building for future
EL DORADO — For years, the historical museum in Kansas’ biggest county geographically has been too small for the job. But soon a major expansion and renovation will help the Kansas Oil Museum better tell the story of Butler County and the industry that first put it on the map, while also transforming it into an education center and community venue.
First Look at Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express
Wichita’s first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express recently opened at 2556 N. Greenwich Road. The first of what should be three locations in town brought out numerous fans, first-timers and foodies who were excited to check out the new place. Our group was a part of the first-timers who had never been to one before.
NBC World Series Schedule Update and Standings
Hutchinson, Kan. – After great weather and attendance at Hobart-Detter Field, the NBC World Series now moves to Wichita’s Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the Single Elimination Bracket starting Thursday. Below are the pool play standings, and updated schedule as of Monday. Games are scheduled for 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 8:30pm.
A look inside the new Tacos tj 664 location
One of the popular Mexican restaurants who started out originally as a food truck has finally expanded to east Wichita. Tacos tj 664 has brought the taste of Tijuana to north Rock Road in the former Planet Sub space at 3526 N. Rock Road. We stopped by recently to check out the new digs.
Minor Kitchen Fire In Winfield Prompts Fire Marshal To Offer Safety Tips
Winfield Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry has released information in regard to a kitchen fire this morning in Winfield:. At 8:10 a.m. on Monday morning, the Winfield Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to 720 E. 19th Ave. for a reported kitchen fire. Upon our arrival, the homeowner was outside of the residence, and we found a small fire in the kitchen above and around the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to items on top of and around the kitchen stove.
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search volume for Gaines is 150,000 times over the last year.
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
South Haven highway dedication ceremony to be held Saturday
SOUTH HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 6, a ceremony will be held to dedicate the Seargent Evan S. Parker Memorial Highway in South Haven, Parker’s hometown. Parker, who was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion 487th Field Artillery, died from wounds he received during an improvised explosive during an ambush while on patrol […]
2 hospitalized after SUV travels off I-135 entrance ramp
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30 a.m. Monday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 69-year-old Cecil Toews of Box Island, Alberta, Canada, was eastbound on Kansas 61 attempting to exit onto northbound Interstate 135.
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
