‘She Was So Joyful' Say Sisters of Woman Killed in Coronado Drunk Driving Crash

Man sentenced to life without parole for Navy corpsman's 2018 Oceanside murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Tips sought in 2021 Emerald Hills homicide
Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago.
Pacific Beach hit-and-run damages Navy vet's 'Big Bertha' camper van
A Navy veteran and business owner are on a mission to find out who hurt his camper van, also known as ‘Big Bertha.’
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash near Liberty Station
The collision occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard, in the Roseville/Fleetridge neighborhood, police said.
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Suspect Nabbed After Stabbing Rampage in Mission Valley Leaves 3 Hospitalized
A man suspected of trying to kill three strangers — including a 72-year-old blind man — in an unprovoked stabbing rampage in Mission Valley was behind bars Wednesday and facing a slate of criminal charges. James Anthony Thomas, 35, allegedly attacked the sightless septuagenarian from behind as the...
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
Teen girl convicted of assault, hate crime in Lakeside stabbing
The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is a minor, was found guilty of assault and a hate crime allegation in the April 16 incident.
Man Pleads Guilty in Retiree’s Stabbing Death at Oceanside Beach House
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim’s Oceanside beach house. Carey Lamont Reid Jr., 24, is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the Aug. 14, 2018, slaying of John Roth, who was stabbed in the neck while lying on his couch.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
Police: Circumstances of Man, 87, Found Dead in Scripps Ranch Swimming Pool ‘Considered Suspicious’
An investigation was underway Wednesday into the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a backyard swimming pool at his Scripps Ranch home, authorities reported. The fatality in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court was reported as a drowning shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according...
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
1 Motorcyclist Injured In A Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)
The police reported a motorcycle crash on the 15 Freeway in Escondido that caused one fatality. The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash site at 10:26 p.m. on the Northbound 15 Freeway near Valley Parkway.
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]
OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER
July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
