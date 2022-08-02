ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is already rattling markets as Asia’s economies start to prepare for the worst

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYKwO_0h1SHrQC00

Beijing has threatened "firm and strong measures" if U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visits the island of Taiwan.

A likely visit by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island of Taiwan is spooking investors who worry that the resulting downswing in relations between the U.S. and China—and between Beijing and Taipei—could pump more risk into an already unsteady global economy.

On Monday, several news outlets reported that Pelosi would travel to Taiwan on Tuesday and may meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. Pelosi’s visit would be the first by a sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich traveled to the island in 1997.

China’s government has threatened to retaliate if Pelosi goes through with the visit. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a part of China and strongly criticizes any attempt to deal with the island as a separate political entity. In recent months, Beijing was warned the U.S. against formalizing ties with the island. On his Thursday phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted China’s concerns about a Pelosi visit to Taiwan, saying, “Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

The New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) hit a two-year low on Monday, reaching 30 TWD to the U.S. dollar, a level not hit since May 2020. Other Asian currencies have gained ground against the U.S. dollar in recent days, but the NTD continues to lag, implying that geopolitical concerns are causing traders to sell their holdings of Taiwan’s currency.

“The underperformance in the Taiwan dollar is reflecting heightened geopolitical risk, rather than fundamentals,” Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., told Bloomberg.

Taiwan stocks are under pressure too. The Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index, which tracks all companies listed on the Taiwanese stock exchange, closed down 1.6% on Tuesday and down 19.3% for the year.

Shares in some of Taiwan’s largest companies—several of whom have investments in mainland China and operate globally—fell further further than the overall market. Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced chips, fell 2.4% as of market close on Tuesday. iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, which operates several factories in mainland China, is also down 2.4%.

Foreign investors were already pulling their funds from Taiwan’s stock market—especially from the country’s tech stocks—before rumors of Pelosi’s visit surfaced. In late June, Goldman Sachs estimated that foreign investors had dumped $31 billion in Taiwanese stocks so far this year.

How will Beijing retaliate against Pelosi visit?

On Monday, Beijing called Pelosi’s visit “provocative,” and promised “firm and strong measures to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. is preparing for Beijing to retaliate with military actions, including firing missiles into the Strait or sending planes into an unofficial “no-fly zone” between Taiwan and the mainland. Kirby says China may argue that the Taiwan Strait—a major channel for shipping—is not international waters and try to block U.S. naval ships from sailing through.

On Tuesday morning, Reuters reported that Chinese planes flew close to the median line between mainland China and Taiwan, but did not cross it.

Analysts predict that China’s military actions, while provocative, may be somewhat restrained. “Expectation is that China’s reaction will mostly [be] confined with some signaling actions, instead of something really hurting [China’s] economy,” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank, told Bloomberg Radio.

But even if China refrains from military action against Taiwan, it could impose economic sanctions that constrain the territory’s economy.

On Tuesday, China announced an import ban from over 100 Taiwan-based food producers, according to local newspaper United Daily News. China has previously barred imports of Taiwanese fruits and fish alleging environmental concerns, in what was widely viewed by analysts as way to lower political support for Taiwan’s ruling party. In 2019, China stopped offering individual travel permits to Taiwan, decreasing Chinese visitors to Taiwan by 60%.

Other economies brace for U.S.-China fallout

Other markets in China also fell on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.4% , while the Shanghai SSE Composite Index sank 2.3%.

Worsening U.S.-China relations could weigh heavily on Hong Kong, as an international financial hub that relies heavily on the mainland Chinese market. The city’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, warned that the city needed to be ready for the worst-case scenario, including a conflict over Taiwan, in a seminar on Monday, according to the South China Morning Post. The city is now in a recession after its economy shrank by 1.4% in the second quarter of 2022, its second quarter of contraction.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 120

lovecoffee
3d ago

What is wrong with voters that they keep this hag in office. Pelosi is running this White House as president with the blessings of soros

Reply(8)
92
Logic
3d ago

Wait... Stop me if you've heard this one before... A Democrat walks into a country, the economy begins to collapse... 🤣

Reply(9)
130
Forester
3d ago

she probably told her husband to short all the markets and she would go to Taiwan so he can profit billions on his option call,

Reply(9)
51
Related
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit

A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON

The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Chinese Economy#House#Twd#Asian#Ntd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region

China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
CHINA
Fox News

Taiwan residents say China’s threats against Nancy Pelosi visit are just hot air

Taiwan's residents are largely undisturbed by China's recent threats of military action should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit the island. News of Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan leaked last week. She would be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island since House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. China has warned the U.S. that it will react with "firm and resolute measures" if Pelosi goes through with the trip, but the country has made a habit of such threats for similar visits in the past.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
Fortune

Fortune

181K+
Followers
8K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy