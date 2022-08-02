Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side

Read on www.wfmj.com
Hubbard Police capture suspect wanted for Hermitage, Hempfield robberies
A man captured by Hubbard Police is in the Trumbull County Jail is a suspect in two strong-arm robberies in two Mercer County communities. Hubbard Police Chief Ronald Fusco tells 21 News that one of his officers in the Truck World parking lot spotted a Pontiac van wanted in connection with robberies that occurred early Friday in Hermitage and Hempfield Township.
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
Woman arrested after police say she hit other woman with a car
Reports said an East Boston Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail for ramming into a car on a South Side street and then hitting one of the occupants with her own car.
Police look for 3 accused of car break-ins in Austintown
Police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who they say are involved in breaking into vehicles in Austintown.
Hubbard Twp. police arrest suspect in Mercer County robberies
Hubbard Township police arrested a suspect wanted for two robberies Friday morning in Mercer County, one of which resulted in the stabbing of a victim.
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
Report: Boardman break-in suspect found with lawn mower stolen from Home Depot
A man who was taken into custody Wednesday at a Youngstown home on a burglary warrant had a stolen lawn mower from the Southern Blvd. Home Depot, reports said.
Man facing gun, DUI charges after Hubbard crash
Police also found a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.
Salineville man to answer charges Thursday for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man is scheduled on Thursday to answer charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March. He has...
29-year-old man shot, killed in Akron; police seeking information
Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old man injured.
Driver sent to prison for deadly turnpike chase from Trumbull to Summit County
A Pennsylvania man is going to prison for a police pursuit that began in Lordstown and ended in a crash that killed two people. Michael Simbo, 26, of Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania was sentenced by a Summit County judge on Thursday to a total of 11 years in prison. Simbo was...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege...
Salineville man enters insanity plea for murder of Hanover woman
A Salineville man entered a "not guilty" plea by reason of insanity to charges outlined in a ten-count indictment accusing him of murdering a Hanover Township woman. Justin Givens, 27 is accused of the shooting death of 67-year-old Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in March.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
UPDATE | Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office awarded $495K to help combat violent crime
The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday was awarded a $495,151 state grant to help combat violent crime. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 16 law enforcement agencies in the state will receive a total of $5.7 million “to help prevent and solve instances of violent crime,” a news release states.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
Akron man found guilty of fatally shooting woman
A Summit County jury found a 23-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a woman during a robbery attempt.
