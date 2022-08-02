Neenah Foundry Announces Over 100 Layoffs

Read on wixx.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
$9 Million ARPA Proposal Would Combine Two Old Green Bay Fire Stations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — During a recent orientation tour for new city council members, Melinda Eck and Jen Grant were introduced to the current conditions for firefighters at Station 3 on Shawano Avenue. “After we left, Alder Grant and I talked about it, and we said they really...
Marijuana Advisory Referendum to Appear on November Ballot in Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Appleton Common Council approved an advisory referendum related to legalizing marijuana Wednesday night. The approval means that the advisory referendum will appear on November’s ballot. The decision was nine to four. The move doesn’t make marijuana legal in the city, and not everyone...
Staff Shortages to Close Green Bay Pool Early
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E....
Outagamie County Overpass to Remain Closed Indefinitely
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Outagamie County overpass will remain closed indefinitely. A dump truck struck the Rosehill Road overpass near Kaukauna Wednesday morning, causing damage to the bridge. The dump truck that hit the overpass was traveling southbound along Highway 41 around 11 a.m. Officials say the box...
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
Charges not filed against Fox Crossing man that voted twice in 2020 election
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Winnebago County District Attorney’s office declines to press charges against a man that voted twice in the 2020 election. The Fox Crossing man submitted an absentee ballot and then voted again in person at the polls in November of 2020. Clerks eventually uncovered the double vote and contacted the D-A.
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
