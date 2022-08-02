‘FIFA 23’ career mode to include real-world managers for the first time

Read on www.nme.com
Mod tier: are game publishers destined to hate modders?
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she reflects upon the modding community and the industry’s on-going love/hate relationship with it. As neither a modder nor a game publisher myself, I can only peer...
“It’s the year of worker power” – why unionisation in gaming is here to stay
Content warning: this article includes references to self harm and suicide. In 2021, the games industry was in turmoil. A series of high-profile allegations rocked the world’s biggest studios, and a bombshell lawsuit from the state of California, filed against Activision Blizzard King, took centre stage. The lawsuit’s allegations exposed a deep-running culture of harassment and misconduct at the Call Of Duty developer, but it was the company’s response – which outright denied the claims – that exposed the fact that Activision’s leadership was not on the same side as its employees.
‘Pokémon Unite’ celebrates first anniversary with new roster additions
Free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title Pokémon Unite is celebrating its first anniversary with a suite of new updates. New Pokémon, features, events, and campaigns are coming to the title. One of these events is the Pika Party quick battle, which as the name implies is a game mode that has all Pokémon on the field as Pikachu. This event runs from August 3 5PM PDT / August 4 1AM BST to September 1 4:59PM PDT / September 2 12:59AM BST.
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
Tencent reportedly raising stake to become largest Ubisoft shareholder
Chinese multinational technology and entertainment company Tencent is reportedly looking to raise its stake in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft. According to a new report from Reuters, Tencent apparently expressed interest in the French publisher and is looking to raise the five per cent stake it placed in 2018.
How to watch Evo 2022 this weekend
Today (August 5) marks the beginning of Evo 2022, the largest fighting game tournament in the world. Due to having several streams for different games, it can be confusing to watch for first-time viewers – to avoid missing a bout, here’s how to watch Evo 2022. Taking place...
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
Study claims country-wide loot box ban isn’t “practically achievable”
A new study claims that a country-wide ban on loot boxes isn’t “practically achievable”. It comes after it was found that the Belgian law passed in 2018, ruling loot boxes as a form of gambling and therefore illegal, wasn’t being enforced. Earlier this year, Blizzard‘s Diablo...
The Machinery game engine cancelled as developers told to delete all source code
Developer Our Machinery has announced that it will be ending the development of its game engine, The Machinery. According to an email sent to The Machinery‘s users, which was shared on Twitter on August 1, the development of the alternative game engine to Epic Games‘ Unreal Engine has stopped (via PC Gamer and GameDeveloper).
‘Far Cry 6’ is free to play this weekend
Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend, with players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC able to take part. The free weekend will run until August 8 and alongside the base game, players will also have access to every bit of downloadable content (DLC) Ubisoft has released since launch.
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ping glitch is making the game “unplayable”
Players are calling on Activision and Raven Software to fix a ping glitch that is making Call Of Duty: Warzone “unplayable”. Sharing footage of a laggy game, Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth wrote: “Now pinging anything will cause frameskips and ping spikes. This is borderline unplayable as you’re always pinging enemies. I am desperate to get this fixed, is there any way I/we can escalate this to get a mandatory fix?”
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
ZICO: “I will do everything in my power to become the pivot of the massive K-pop scene”
If Korean culture was already rising in popularity in 2020, then the last couple of years have seen interest in it – from the idol groups of K-pop and epic and emotional K-dramas to the inventive flows of K-hip-hop – go stratospheric. It’s a trajectory ZICO observes in his zipping comeback single ‘Seoul Drift’, weaving the line “Just watched Korea go global” into a verse about pandemic-era strife (“My bucket list still on its first line / Like a zipped file, I’m strapped at home”).
