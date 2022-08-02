ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America Thursday after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Local tour guide hits it big on TikTok

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota native John O’Sullivan has traveled the world. Now, he’s returned home and gone viral on social media for sharing stories of Twin Cities history. “I’ve always had this dream of giving tours in the places I grew up, in the place that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota wines benefit from summer heat

DELLWOOD, Minn. — Minnesota summers: You either love them or hate them. It's hot, there are too many bugs buzzing around and the humidity can jump off the charts on any given day in our, albeit brief, summertime. But you know who absolutely loves summer in Minnesota? The wineries....
DELLWOOD, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Cool gadgets for kids returning to school

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As we all enjoy our summer fun - the beach, pool parties, camps - there’s a cloud lurking on the horizon, the return of school. Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube’s gadget game show “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?”, stopped by KARE 11 News Saturday to show some of the best back to school gadgets.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro

MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency crews fanned out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin were initially without power after the storm. As of Wednesday evening, about 4,500 customers were still impacted by outages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Teen missing from Lakeville found safe

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis to become a 'safe haven' for reproductive health care after Frey signs executive order

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Wednesday to make the city a "safe haven" for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care. The order, which was Frey's first since Minneapolis residents voted to restructure the city's government last November, prohibits any city resources be used to assist with any states or jurisdictions pursuing legal action for someone who comes to Minneapolis for an abortion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month. A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.
KARE 11

Cops corral escaped cows in Chisago County

STACY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office had the udderly difficult task of wrangling rogue cows on Interstate 35 near Stacy Tuesday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the cows were spotted at a nearby Kwik Trip before hoofing it over to the Sunrise Estates Trailer Park.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
