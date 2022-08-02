Read on www.kare11.com
Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America Thursday after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
Local tour guide hits it big on TikTok
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota native John O’Sullivan has traveled the world. Now, he’s returned home and gone viral on social media for sharing stories of Twin Cities history. “I’ve always had this dream of giving tours in the places I grew up, in the place that...
Minnesota wines benefit from summer heat
DELLWOOD, Minn. — Minnesota summers: You either love them or hate them. It's hot, there are too many bugs buzzing around and the humidity can jump off the charts on any given day in our, albeit brief, summertime. But you know who absolutely loves summer in Minnesota? The wineries....
KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
Bloomington's On the One festival promises representative recreation
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Friday and Aug. 12, Normandale Lake Bandshell in Bloomington will host the On The One festival, a first-of-its kind concert series featuring Minnesota's top urban entertainment artists. On the One producer and director Chadwick Niles Phillips said the festival started out as an open mic, long...
'It's only a couple of bucks' | Mega Millions player in MN wins $1 million prize
FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The person who won a $1 million prize in last Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing says the huge jackpot prompted them to give it a try for the first time. "I thought, why not -- it's only a couple of bucks," said the anonymous...
Cool gadgets for kids returning to school
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As we all enjoy our summer fun - the beach, pool parties, camps - there’s a cloud lurking on the horizon, the return of school. Steve Greenberg, host of YouTube’s gadget game show “WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?”, stopped by KARE 11 News Saturday to show some of the best back to school gadgets.
Candlelight vigil planned for stabbing victim Isaac Schuman
STILLWATER, Minn. — Community members are coming together to host a candlelight vigil for Isaac Schuman Wednesday night, the 17-year-old Stillwater student who died after being stabbed on the Apple River along with four other people on July 30. The vigil is being held on the 14th fairway at...
'Bear Tracks,' MnDOT's new automated shuttle project launches in White Bear Lake
ST PAUL, Minn. — You may have heard of self-driving cars, but what about a self-driving shuttle bus?. In White Bear Lake, a new low-speed, electric, driverless shuttle called "Bear Tracks" will begin operation Monday. The new operation is the "second of three planned connected and automated vehicle demonstration...
Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, city of Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The girlfriend of Daunte Wright has filed a lawsuit against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and the city that employed her, claiming Potter's conduct left her with severe injuries and PTSD that continues more than a year after the fatal shooting. Alayna Beth...
MN-based Red Cross crews help those impacted by Kentucky floods, California wildfires
MINNEAPOLIS — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, following devastating floods last week — and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says those numbers could still rise with hundreds of people still reported missing. Bridges were washed away, leaving many areas inaccessible to rescue crews. "It's...
5 to 10 on Hennepin empowers youth with summer based entertainment and arts program
MINNEAPOLIS — Ari Koehne-Sweeney is the Director of Creative Arts partnerships at Hennepin Theatre Trust located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. “Life is definitely coming back to Hennepin Avenue, shows are back, restaurants are filling up," she said. One of the ways they're working to bring vitality and...
Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro
MINNEAPOLIS — Emergency crews fanned out across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding communities Wednesday after wind and heavy rain swept through the area overnight. According to Xcel Energy, around 35,000 people in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin were initially without power after the storm. As of Wednesday evening, about 4,500 customers were still impacted by outages.
Bloomington community joins Make-A-Wish to bring child's dream playground to life
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Many Make-A-Wish children wish for a one-time trip to somewhere special. But 6-year-old Grant Loven's wish is now a permanent fixture in the Bloomington community that can be shared with other kids for years to come. Grant wished for a new playground at Bloomington Living Hope...
Lakeville Police search for missing teen girl
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Friday, July 29. Shasha Thor is 5'3" and weighs around 120, according to information from Lakeville Police. She has brown eyes and black hair, and while the photo provided by police shows her hair in braids, police said she no longer wears her hair that way.
MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
Teen missing from Lakeville found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville Police are thanking the public for their help after a missing 13-year-old girl was found safe on Thursday. Police first asked for help in finding the teen on Thursday morning, saying she had last been seen on July 29. Officials though she might have been in the Brooklyn Park area.
Minneapolis to become a 'safe haven' for reproductive health care after Frey signs executive order
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order on Wednesday to make the city a "safe haven" for people seeking abortions and reproductive health care. The order, which was Frey's first since Minneapolis residents voted to restructure the city's government last November, prohibits any city resources be used to assist with any states or jurisdictions pursuing legal action for someone who comes to Minneapolis for an abortion.
Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month. A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.
Cops corral escaped cows in Chisago County
STACY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office had the udderly difficult task of wrangling rogue cows on Interstate 35 near Stacy Tuesday morning. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the cows were spotted at a nearby Kwik Trip before hoofing it over to the Sunrise Estates Trailer Park.
