Read on www.boxingscene.com
Related
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
Boxing Scene
Mares On Return From Second Detached Retina: I Want To Go Out On My Own Terms
The two independent retina specialists that the California State Athletic Commission chose weren’t the only ones Abner Mares needed to convince that he should return to boxing. Mares’ wife, Nathalie, and his two daughters, 16-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Amber, didn’t want him to fight again. He won world titles...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico
Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card
Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'
Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Boxing Scene
Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure
Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith
Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Joyce Beating Parker Puts Him in The Mix With Fury and Usyk
As BoxingScene.com reported on Wednesday, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce will take on former world champion Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER. The heavyweight collision between...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Return Coming Together, Helenius a Possible Option
The return of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is still being worked on. Wilder, who recently returned to training, has been out of the ring since suffering an eleventh round knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champ Tyson Fury, which took place last October in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: I Was Ready To Go To 205 To Fight Rahman; These Guys Are Con Artists
Jake Paul dismissed Hasim Rahman Jr.’s claim that Paul pulled out of their pay-per-view fight, not Rahman. Rahman claims Paul was afraid to fight him at a limit of 215 pounds, the increased weight Rahman demanded after the New York State Athletic Commission required them late last week to bump up their contract weight from 200 pounds to 205 to make Rahman’s weight cut safer.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Zepeda: I've Got To Be Wary of Him and His Power
Regis Prograis says he has ‘clawed his way out of a pit’ to secure another shot at the world super lightweight title. The WBC have ordered for Prograis to face Jose Zepeda in a clash for the vacant crown at 140lbs. The winner will have to face Jose Ramirez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Jonas vs. Burghult 154-Pound Unification Bout Set, September 3 In Liverpool
Natasha Jonas landed a title unification bout and a homecoming in one fell swoop. The 38-year-old Liverpool native will remain at junior middleweight, where she puts her WBO title on the line against WBC titlist Patricia Berghult. The two-belt clash will land on an already confirmed September 3 Sky Sports broadcast from M&S Bank Arena in her Liverpool hometown, BOXXER announced Friday.
Boxing Scene
Clarke: Robert Garcia Has Pulled 'The Bad Guy' Out of Anthony Joshua
Heavyweight prospect Frazer Clarke believes veteran trainer Robert Garcia has revamped the overall mindset of Anthony Joshua for the upcoming rematch with WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk. Earlier this year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken and ultimately retained the services of Garcia. Many observers...
Boxing Scene
Shields Warns Marshall: My KO Journey Starts, I'll Be Knocking Out Girls From Here On Out
Claressa Shields is widely tabbed as the 'boxer' in her upcoming clash with Savannah Marshall, who knocked out 10 of her 12 opponents. Shields and Marshall will battle for the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA middleweight titles on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. On the other hand, Shields...
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza Has a Chance at Some Spotlight
No one should ever wish for the misfortune of others. That doesn’t mean one can’t recognize that a silver lining sometimes comes with the bad luck of others. This week, headlines would have been dominated by the now canceled Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. It would have meant a lot of attention for the intended chief support bout, the return of featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. One fight removed from her narrow superfight loss to Katie Taylor, Serrano earned every bit of attention she would have had.
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs: Maurice Hooker is Tougher Opponent Than Alexis Rocha
Welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs), who battles Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs), this Saturday, August 6th on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson, has a new team in place. Cobbs is now training in Oxnard, CA with Roger Romo and his core team. Hooker vs. Cobbs, a 10-round bout, will take place at The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, broadcasted worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Benn: Thurman May As Well Retire; Can't Blame Him For Not Wanting To Fight
Conor Benn does not begrudge Keith Thurman for not necessarily jumping at the chance to swap punches in the ring together. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, conceded that the risk-reward calculus as it pertains to himself does not make sense for a proven, former champion like Thurman. The native of Clearwater, Florida, has long been mentioned by Benn and his promoter Eddie Hearn as a top opponent but Thurman himself has rarely ever mentioned the Brit.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vergil Ortiz, Michael McKinson, Esparza, Hooker, Cobbs - Workouts
The pride of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), and top 10 ranked, undefeated welterweight contender Michael “The Problem” McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain hosted a media workout to promote their upcoming fight on Saturday, August 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas that will stream live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN. Their 12-round fight will be for Ortiz's WBO International Welterweight Title.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Tony Yoka, Bernard Torres, Russo vs. Sarchioto, More
French heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1) will return in October most likely in the US, writes LÉquipe. Yoka suffered an upset loss to Martin Bakole (18-1) in May when he lost a majority decision after being dropped twice. Yoka had no excuses afterwards and simply stated on Twitter that he...
Comments / 0