Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision

Read on whtc.com
Related
whtc.com
Soldano issues statement on Primary Election results
MATTAWAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Republican Gubernatorial Primary in Michigan has officially been called, with Tudor Dixon winning the nomination to take on Gretchen Whitmer this November. “As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer,” said Soldano. “I...
whtc.com
6 and 11-year-old girls taken from foster home in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police believe that two young girls reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County have been taken by their mother. Authorities say 6-year-old Alexandra Jay Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Hope Tucker went missing from the...
Comments / 0