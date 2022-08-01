Maine reports 2nd case of monkeypox

rewind1009.com
Maine sports betting law in effect soon but wagering still months away
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) Native American tribes in Maine are going to have to wait months, possibly more than a year, before sports betting begins in the state. The law adopted by state lawmakers goes into effect on Aug. 8, but the executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it could take until January 2024 to get rules sorted out.
Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields
Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
Police ask for public’s help finding wanted man seen in Maine
Police say a wanted man considered armed and dangerous may be in Maine. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire said Tuesday they were searching for Peter Curtis. He’s wanted in connection with an abduction last week. The victim was not hurt and was returned home safe, according to CBS News.
Police in Maine issue silver alert for man going through ‘crisis’
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a silver alert has been issued for a man who “has been in crisis for at least the last two days.”. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Bret Libby, 26, was last seen walking into the woods...
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
