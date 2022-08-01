STONINGTON — “World Builders,” Johnna Adams’ dark comedy about two people with personality disorders who fall in love during a psychiatric drug trial, will make its New England debut at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and run Wednesday-Sunday through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Stonington Opera House. The production stars Nicole Orabona, a Latinex theater maker who has appeared in upcoming productions including “Grendel” (Netflix) and “Fleishman is in Trouble” (Hulu). She will be joined by New Jersey actor Brandon Fox, who has acted in a wide range of productions from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Shakespeare’s Globe in London to CNN’s “The Hunt with John Walsh.”

