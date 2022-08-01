Read on www.ellsworthamerican.com
Marion Louise Strout
Marion Louise Strout, 87, died Aug. 2, 2022, at an Ellsworth hospital after a short illness. She was born March 31, 1935, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret L. (Bunker) Giles. Marion grew up on the Surry Road and, upon graduation, married her high school sweetheart and...
Terrie Jo Sinclair
Terrie Jo Sinclair, age 52, of Cherryfield, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2022, after an extended battle with cancer. She received her high school diploma from Ellsworth High School in 1992 and graduated from Eastern Maine Technical College in 1996. She then went on to attend college for addiction and recovery counseling as well as receiving her bachelor’s degree in mental health and human resources. She was also a certified EMT.
Joyce M. Ashmore
Joyce M. Ashmore, 79, passed away with her family and friends by her bedside at Seaport Village on July 29, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Colby Ashmore, and her adored son Robert (Bobby) Moran. Joyce is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Sinclair (husband, Dan) and Norma Ware...
Hancock County Sherriff’s log week of August 4
ELLSWORTH — A 2020 International Ryder truck rolled onto its side July 27 after its driver attempted to turn off Coastal Road in Brooksville into a business parking lot. Paul Ryerson, 32, of Dexter was traveling east at about 1:30 p.m. when he cut the corner too close while turning right, causing a rear wheel to go into the ditch, police said.
Food, fun and racing mark annual Winter Harbor Lobster Festival
WINTER HARBOR — The arrival of August means the annual Lobster Festival will be returning to Winter Harbor for a day of crafts, food, fun and everything lobster. The festival has been a long-standing tradition in the town and is celebrating its 58th consecutive year. The event will take...
Class act will be missed
On behalf of my wife, myself and my family we are sorry to hear that Finn’s is closed. Clearly in our mind it was an institution, a major piece of Ellsworth’s restaurant community. The wait staff was great, the bartenders were top-shelf and the kitchen staff did a fantastic job.
Bean supper in Prospect Harbor
GOULDSBORO — The Prospect Harbor United Methodist Church is hosting a bean supper on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4-6 p.m. The menu will include regular, vegetarian and Marifax baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, mac and cheese, rolls and biscuits and coleslaw. Dessert choices will include pies, cakes and goodies.
Maine State Police log week of August 4
ELLSWORTH — A Sedgwick man was arrested July 31 after allegedly damaging and threatening to burn down a residence. Travis Ruggiero, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and terrorizing after Trooper Travis Chapman and Cpl. Owen Reed responded to the Sedgwick residence. Also on July...
Ellsworth Police log week of August 4
ELLSWORTH — Officers received a call on July 28 regarding a possible break-in at a local residence. However, the person who called later told police they were no longer needed as the individual had figured out what the light was in the garage. Citizen assists. On July 26, an...
School building coming to Christian Ridge Road
ELLSWORTH — A local independent school is looking to expand. Seabreeze Independent School, a local Montessori school opened during the pandemic by Elizabeth Harriman and her husband, has been operating out of a building at 25 Guptil Farm Way. But Harriman applied for a permit in July to build a new school building on Christian Ridge Road.
Spreading their strings: Maine Harp Institute founded to train and empower musicians
HANCOCK — In coming days, the harp’s delicate, distinctive sound will fill the air at the Monteux Music School and Festival campus, where 11 harpists will sharpen their technical skills and exercise their creativity in the serene, woodland setting overlooking Taunton Bay to the east and the Skillings River to the west.
Hitting the high notes: Young mezzo-soprano, pianist to perform
DEER ISLE — It’s been two years since gWatson Gallery has featured live music in Stonington. Gallery owner Ron Watson is back bringing fine musicians to town again. His gallery will present American lyric mezzo-soprano Marie Engle, who will perform “Songs from Far and Near,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Brendan the Navigator Episcopal Church in Deer Isle.
Patients with personality disorders collide in “World Builders”
STONINGTON — “World Builders,” Johnna Adams’ dark comedy about two people with personality disorders who fall in love during a psychiatric drug trial, will make its New England debut at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and run Wednesday-Sunday through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Stonington Opera House. The production stars Nicole Orabona, a Latinex theater maker who has appeared in upcoming productions including “Grendel” (Netflix) and “Fleishman is in Trouble” (Hulu). She will be joined by New Jersey actor Brandon Fox, who has acted in a wide range of productions from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Shakespeare’s Globe in London to CNN’s “The Hunt with John Walsh.”
Mount Desert Chorale to perform Mozart’s Requiem
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale, a community chorus that has performed on Mount Desert Island since 1968, will present Mozart’s Requiem at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Criterion Theatre. A pre-concert talk will be given at 7 p.m. The performance, which will feature...
Hancock Women’s Club hosts annual chicken BBQ
HANCOCK — July 30 marked the 33rd year of the annual chicken barbecue hosted by the Hancock Woman’s Club at the Hancock Community Center. Club members and several of their husbands offered half- and quarter-chicken meals, complete with sides and drinks. This event is to raise funds for a college scholarship that is organized by the club for Hancock County high school students, and also helps run some children’s programs.
RSU 24 seeks solutions to sprinkler issue
SULLIVAN — After confirming on July 26 that the water source that was originally planned to be used for the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus sprinkler system did not have an adequate water supply or pressure, officials continue to discuss next steps as the start of the school year fast approaches.
Finfish aquaculture ordinance drafted
GOULDSBORO — A far-reaching licensing ordinance, which would prohibit finfish farms whose annual landed catch exceeds so many pounds from operating in town, has been drafted and continues to be refined by the Planning Board. The proposal is being commented on by the public in writing or by citizens who regularly attend online or in-person the board’s regular meetings the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Planning Commission’s annual meeting Aug. 16
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Planning Commission (HCPC) is hosting its 2022 annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. The annual meeting will kick off with a presentation by Maine State Economist Amanda Rector about the state of Maine’s economy. Following the presentations will...
City solar ordinance update process continues
ELLSWORTH — The city will save an estimated total of $4 million over the course of 20 years on energy costs thanks to its agreement with the developer of two solar projects on the Mariaville Road. While officials had previously released a range of estimates, the specifics of the...
Writing it all down — together: Novelists Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman to Talk TV
BLUE HILL — Famed for their prowess with the printed word, novelists Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman have turned much of their attention to television writing and production in recent years. The two will talk about the unique challenges of that craft in an evening event sponsored by Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival, along with the Blue Hill Public Library.
