Lexington, KY

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
Suspect arrested in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say 53-year-old Sean Smith has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment. According to police, the victim was found early Friday morning in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 1:51...
One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight. Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown. According to investigators,...
Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is facing charges after crashing into a Lexington police cruiser overnight. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle crashed into the cruiser just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Vine Street and South Broadway near Triangle Park. The Lexington...
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
One person dead after plane crash

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has died after a small plane crash in Harrison County. According to a report in the Cynthiana Democrat, a small-engine plane crashed while landing at Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. The report says it happened around 5PM on Wednesday on the east end of the...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire. When they got there, firefighters encountered...
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
Shelter employee allegedly sold dog

Brandon Browning and Justyce Small’s problem began on the last weekend of July when the couple set off for a horse sale in Ohio, leaving their usual dog sitter in charge of their beloved pets. Browning and Small, Flemingsburg residents, bought Puddles, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix for...
