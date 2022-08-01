Family Law Clinic students produce innovative educational content for clients

pennstatelaw.psu.edu
How to college: 4 essential reads for incoming first-year students and their parents on mental health, libraries and more
By the time they get through high school, most students are pretty used to transitioning from summer to school time. But starting college brings a whole new set of challenges. First-year college students have to handle additional responsibilities like how much time they’ll spend in class, how to manage the time they devote to their coursework and how to take advantage of campus resources like the library.
ZDNet
College degrees in order: A complete list
College degrees in order of education level start with an associate degree, followed by a bachelor's degree, master's, and doctorate. This guide introduces each degree and details time lengths, prerequisites, common fields of study, and reasons to pursue the degree. Whether you're just starting to think about college or considering...
These Are the 10 Best Colleges for Business Majors
A better student loan experience. Get started today. Business is the most common undergraduate degree in the country, with roughly 375,000 students earning a bachelor’s degree in the field each year. The popularity of a business degree has held for several years now, owing to flexible career paths and...
Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?
Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
VISTA Millennial Superstar Honoree Promoted to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
abovethelaw.com
Law School Applications Are Way Down And It's Bad News For The Profession
Normally we see a dip in overall law school admissions as a good sign. While America has a shortage of lawyers available to bridge the justice gap, pumping out more graduates hasn’t proven an effective solution, with high-earning potential graduates serving the Biglaw sector and lower earners opting out of the law altogether in higher numbers because law school debt has outstripped salaries for jobs serving the most pressing legal needs. A law degree from a middling school is still an impressive line item for non-legal business gigs and if those offer the faster path to repayment, that’s where lawyers will flock.
MedicalXpress
Public health policy conversations should include nurses
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role nurses play in health care—millions of nurses worldwide have been essential administers of care on the front lines of the global health crisis. Yet in debate around public health policy, advocates say, nurses have historically been left out of the conversation, lacking representation in media coverage, health care leadership, government, and academic publications.
thebossmagazine.com
The Importance of Diversity in Healthcare
The No. 1 reason to promote diversity in healthcare is that it’s beneficial for all involved. Patients get better care and have better outcomes. Medical professionals feel better about their jobs. Facilities see improved bottom lines. Things just go better when there’s a diverse staff at healthcare facilities. Let’s examine why before getting into how to promote more of it.
