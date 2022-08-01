Family Law Clinic students produce innovative educational content for clients

Normally we see a dip in overall law school admissions as a good sign. While America has a shortage of lawyers available to bridge the justice gap, pumping out more graduates hasn’t proven an effective solution, with high-earning potential graduates serving the Biglaw sector and lower earners opting out of the law altogether in higher numbers because law school debt has outstripped salaries for jobs serving the most pressing legal needs. A law degree from a middling school is still an impressive line item for non-legal business gigs and if those offer the faster path to repayment, that’s where lawyers will flock.

