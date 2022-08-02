ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigating deadly shooting in Bristol

Alex Jones ordered to pay additional $45.2 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents. The conservative talk show host claimed multiple times the 2012 school shooting in Newtown that left 26 people dead was not real. Updated: 4 hours ago. The “Girls Future Firefighter Camp” started today in New...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Death in Bristol After Reports of Gunshots

Police are investigating the death of a man in Bristol Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue at 3:12 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said. This shooting appears...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen injured during early morning shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was hurt in a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was found on Pershing Street after officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:23 a.m. The victim’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening. The Hartford Police...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Find Car, Dog Stolen Out of Milford

A car and dog that were stolen out of a busy area of Milford Thursday have both since been found, according to police. Authorities said he car was located around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the dog was found several hours later. Officials were able to find the stolen car, a...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck in Hamden Has Died: Police

A 36-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Hamden Wednesday night has died, according to police. David Welch, 36, of Hamden, was crossing Dixwell Avenue, near George Street, around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Dixwell Avenue hit him, police said. First responders treated Welch at...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
HARTFORD, CT

