New Jersey recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of August as National Immunization Awareness Month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is encouraging everyone, especially children heading back to school, to stay up to date on all vaccinations, including their COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Murphy last week proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness...
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 3 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Frelinghuysen Township, Oxford Township, and Liberty Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 with...
Acting AG Platkin establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within Department of Law and Public Safety
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday issued an Executive Directive that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) within the Department of Law & Public Safety (LPS), which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’s current and first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
New bill would protect craft breweries from some onerous state regulations
NEW JERSEY – Craft breweries would be freed from some of the burdensome restrictions imposed by unelected state regulators under legislation proposed by Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer. Sawyer’s bill (A3766) would allow limited brewery license holders to host an unlimited number of on-site events and up to 18 off-premises events...
Warren County commissioners seek to overturn new regulations on microbreweries
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Today is International Beer Day, a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer. But amid the celebrating, in moderation, of course, Warren County is expressing support and concern for its microbreweries who are facing a change in state regulations that will drastically affect their business.
Bucco, Codey to propose stiffer penalties to stamp out car theft epidemic and protect juveniles
NEW JERSEY – Senator Richard J. Codey (D-Essex) and Senator Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris) Thursday announced plans to introduce bipartisan legislation that would give law enforcement new tools to fight “an epidemic of car thefts, often organized by gangs that prey on at-risk juveniles.”. Citing data and discussions...
NJDEP seeks applications for $10M in stormwater competitive grants, resilience and stormwater utility feasibility technical assistance grants
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has announced it is seeking applications for $10 million in grants to modernize stormwater management systems and to provide technical assistance to municipal, county and utility authorities to plan to become more resilient, including conducting studies on the feasibility of forming stormwater utilities and resilience planning for local governments impacted by Tropical Storm Ida, that will focus on strategies to better manage the impacts of stormwater.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation extending permissions for outdoor dining to support restaurant industry
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire...
Three Atlantic Health System hospitals receive five-star rating by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in updated hospital quality star rating
NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System announced Wednesday that three of its hospitals recently earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the highest ranking offered by the federal agency. Collectively, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Newton Medical Center account for three...
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
3 Long Valley juveniles charged after allegedly harassing another juvenile through social media, text messages
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three Long Valley juveniles were charged after Washington Township police say they harassed another juvenile through social media and text messages, police said in a news release Wednesday. On July 1, police received a report involving the harassment of another juvenile through social...
Man accused of stealing used cooking oil in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Police have arrested a 40-year-old Essex County man for allegedly stealing used cooking oil Wednesday morning in Readington Township. On August 3, at around 9:13 a.m., the owner of a local business contacted police to report a theft of biodiesel, police said. Upon...
Hackettstown Republican Club to host voter registration drive at Colonial Manor
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Hackettstown Republican Club will be hosting a voter registration drive at the Colonial Manor Residential Senior Care Home, located at 1627 Route 517, in Allamuchy Township on Sunday August 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The voter registration drive will be held in...
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Readington Township last month, police said in a news release Wednesday. On Tuesday, July 24, at around 8:18 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for not exhibiting the front license plate,...
Driver escapes injury after dump truck catches fire in Sussex County
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A driver escaped injury after his dump truck was engulfed in flames Monday morning in Sussex County. Sparta Township Fire Department said it happened on August 1 at 10:47 a.m. at the intersection of Prides Crossing and Deire Drive. Firefighters on scene encountered...
