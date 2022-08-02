NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has announced it is seeking applications for $10 million in grants to modernize stormwater management systems and to provide technical assistance to municipal, county and utility authorities to plan to become more resilient, including conducting studies on the feasibility of forming stormwater utilities and resilience planning for local governments impacted by Tropical Storm Ida, that will focus on strategies to better manage the impacts of stormwater.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO