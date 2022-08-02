UK HR Work-Life to host free parent’s resource fair

We recently interviewed Dr. Romil Chadha, division chief for Hospital Medicine at UK HealthCare, about the role hospitalists play in patient care. Dr. Chadha will be among the presenters at the upcoming Heartland Hospital Medicine Conference, hosted by the UK Division of Hospital Medicine, to be held Aug. 25-27 in Lexington. Hospitalists are the largest subspecialty of internal medicine and are the front-line providers for care delivery for hospitalized patients.

