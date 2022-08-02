ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK HR Work-Life to host free parent’s resource fair

By Hal Morris
uky.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on uknow.uky.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uky.edu

Honoring University Research Professor Peter Nelson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 5, 2022) — Peter T. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and director of neuropathology at the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, has been named one of 14 University Research Professors. The 2022-23 University Research Professorship...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK to host undergrad research expo: Save the date and call for vendors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) — Save the date for the second annual Research + Creative Experience Expo, to be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 12, 2022, at the Gatton Student Center Social Staircase. The event introduces undergraduates to the diversity of research conducted at UK, allows students to network with research faculty and staff, and learn about mentored research opportunities.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Volunteers needed for After Office Hours event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Office of Residence Life, housed in the Office for Student Success at the University of Kentucky, aims to empower students to engage in active learning, global citizenship and self-discovery. With that mission in mind, a creative idea emerged — After Office Hours....
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
uky.edu

UK students help people of Ecuador obtain clean water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 4, 2022) — In Ecuador, the Tsáchila people have long endured myriad health problems linked to contaminated water. University of Kentucky Professor Wayne Sanderson and a group of students from the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment may have found a likely solution to the dilemma.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Hospitalists play dynamic role in ensuring high-quality patient care

We recently interviewed Dr. Romil Chadha, division chief for Hospital Medicine at UK HealthCare, about the role hospitalists play in patient care. Dr. Chadha will be among the presenters at the upcoming Heartland Hospital Medicine Conference, hosted by the UK Division of Hospital Medicine, to be held Aug. 25-27 in Lexington. Hospitalists are the largest subspecialty of internal medicine and are the front-line providers for care delivery for hospitalized patients.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Western Kentucky Tornadoes Spur Engineering Undergrad Research

Thousands of homes, businesses, livelihoods reduced to rubble in a matter of minutes. Last December, an EF4 tornado with 180 miles per hour winds moved across Western Kentucky leaving behind catastrophic damage in numerous towns — nearly leveling Mayfield. People across the Commonwealth and beyond jumped into action —...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy