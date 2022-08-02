UK HR Work-Life to host free parent’s resource fair

Read on uknow.uky.edu
UK works to accommodate housing for record first-year class and returning students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 5, 2022) — The University of Kentucky is working to accommodate on-campus housing for a record first-year class of more than 6,000 students as well as many returning and transfer students choosing to live on campus, said UK President Eli Capilouto. “We continue to put our...
Honoring University Research Professor Peter Nelson
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 5, 2022) — Peter T. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and director of neuropathology at the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, has been named one of 14 University Research Professors. The 2022-23 University Research Professorship...
UK to host undergrad research expo: Save the date and call for vendors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) — Save the date for the second annual Research + Creative Experience Expo, to be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 12, 2022, at the Gatton Student Center Social Staircase. The event introduces undergraduates to the diversity of research conducted at UK, allows students to network with research faculty and staff, and learn about mentored research opportunities.
Volunteers needed for After Office Hours event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Office of Residence Life, housed in the Office for Student Success at the University of Kentucky, aims to empower students to engage in active learning, global citizenship and self-discovery. With that mission in mind, a creative idea emerged — After Office Hours....
UK students help people of Ecuador obtain clean water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 4, 2022) — In Ecuador, the Tsáchila people have long endured myriad health problems linked to contaminated water. University of Kentucky Professor Wayne Sanderson and a group of students from the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment may have found a likely solution to the dilemma.
Hospitalists play dynamic role in ensuring high-quality patient care
We recently interviewed Dr. Romil Chadha, division chief for Hospital Medicine at UK HealthCare, about the role hospitalists play in patient care. Dr. Chadha will be among the presenters at the upcoming Heartland Hospital Medicine Conference, hosted by the UK Division of Hospital Medicine, to be held Aug. 25-27 in Lexington. Hospitalists are the largest subspecialty of internal medicine and are the front-line providers for care delivery for hospitalized patients.
Western Kentucky Tornadoes Spur Engineering Undergrad Research
Thousands of homes, businesses, livelihoods reduced to rubble in a matter of minutes. Last December, an EF4 tornado with 180 miles per hour winds moved across Western Kentucky leaving behind catastrophic damage in numerous towns — nearly leveling Mayfield. People across the Commonwealth and beyond jumped into action —...
