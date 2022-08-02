2 tractor trailers collide on I-95 in Dillon Co.; 1 driver dies

Read on wpde.com
Crews respond to Conway area crash involving golf cart, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road near Conway for a two-vehicle crash involving a golf cart Friday around 8:30 p.m., according the department. HCFR said the crash has lanes of traffic blocked. NEW: Law enforcement search for...
Remembering Jacob Hancher: Myrtle Beach officer gets bridge named after him
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will gather to honor a fallen officer Friday afternoon. Officials will be naming the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge after Private First Class Jacob Hancher. The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Hancher was shot and killed in the line of...
'He will never be forgotten:' Myrtle Beach overpass renamed after fallen Officer Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Oct. 3, 2020, is a day the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. (MBPD) will never forget. A domestic violence call ended with the death of one of their own. Officer Jacob Hancher was shot and killed while responding to that call. Since his passing, the...
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Photos show fire crews using Horry County buyout home for hands-on skills training
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are putting in training at county-owned structures this week. These properties provide HCFR crews the infrastructure in which they can continue to develop the skills that save lives, property and minimize risk on emergency fire-related calls, the department emphasized.
Person charged in deadly shooting at Marlboro County nightclub, sheriff says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was arrested Thursday after a shooting incident at a Marlboro County nightclub last month. Javonte Varquis Rollerson AKA “Veto”, 27, of Bennettsville, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Rollerson was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Friday.
Mullins woman charged after threatening student on school bus, warrant says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Brooke Gerald Robinson, 32, is charged with assault third degree and interfering with operations of a school after she got on a school bus Wednesday and threatened a student, according to an arrest warrant. Marion County Sheriff's Office released the school bus' surveillance video of...
Woman charged with attempted murder after victim injured in Florence shooting: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting Wednesday evening, according to police. Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the area of Brunson Street in reference to a shooting incident around 10:30 p.m., on August 3. While officials were on...
Man arrested in Dillon County, charged with murder of 19-year-old: Deputies
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder was arrested in Dillon County early Thursday morning. Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke was wanted for charges in relation to the death of Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont. McNeil is charged with first degree murder, breaking and...
Investigation underway into Robeson County shooting on Lovette Road, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lovette Road in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. Investigators have identified...
Law enforcement search for escaped man from Lumberton confinement center
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for an escaped person from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. Wayne Zachary Holshouser, who escaped Friday, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m. Holshouser, 37, was serving a period of confinement...
Widow of man murdered while vacationing in Myrtle Beach returns to put up memorial
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Staci Wilson didn't know if she'd ever be able to come back to Myrtle Beach...after her husband was shot and killed here while on vacation last month. She returned Friday, so she could leave a memorial of Joshua Wilson. Wilson was shot in downtown...
Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The quick thinking of a Hartsville officer saved the life of a sergeant after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. The Hartsville Police Dept. said Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of taking a suspect into custody on July 30 when they discovered a white powder in their car. The suspect claimed the powder was cocaine.
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
Neighbors report storm damage in Northwest Florence following Wednesday storms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members reported damage following Wednesday afternoon's thunderstorm in the area of Gregg Avenue in Florence. They shared pictures with ABC15, showing several downed trees and one that appears to have damaged a car. One woman said there was heavy flooding, but it had soon...
SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS...
'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
Conway police searching for person of interest in card fraud
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police need help to identify a person of interest possibly connected to card fraud. The Conway Police Dept. said they opened an investigation into financial transaction card fraud cases at the Bank of America ATM located on Church Street. The offenses happened on Jan...
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
