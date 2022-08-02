Sunny and nice Tuesday, heat & humidity returns tomorrow

Read on www.nbc4i.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
More rain & rumbles for the end of the week into the weekend
More thunderstorms are on the way as we wrap up the week and start up the weekend. Early this morning, we’ll continue to see showers and a few thunderstorms move up from the south. These will continue to push north as we head into the afternoon, and become widely scattered as we start to heat up. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. However, with dew point temperatures in the 70s, it will continue to feel muggy and more like the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Rain & storms return, still hot & muggy across Central Ohio
We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.
Hot & humid Wednesday, with heat indices in the triple digits
Today: Hot & humid, high 92 (feels like 100) Saturday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 86. We’ve got a really hot day on tap, with soaring humidity, sending dew points into the middle 70s this afternoon, which is well into the “oppressive” category for humidity. That high humidity will send heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperature into the triple digits across most of the forecast area. A Heat Advisory is in place for the counties on this map:
Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood says she spent nearly a month fighting to get AEP Ohio to replace a dangerous power line, but the company has a different account of what happened. Hilltop resident Sarah Bidwell said she first noticed issues with a power line over her backyard and alley […]
Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a car with its front end smashed […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
Silver Alert issued for ‘endangered’ missing Gahanna woman
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A senior woman last seen in another state has now been reported missing, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Darlene St. Louis, 77, was last seen Thursday morning in Fayette, Kentucky. She was on her way back to her home in Gahanna, but her family reported her missing when she […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 35th anniversary, returns to Coffman Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Dublin Irish Festival returns to Coffman Park this weekend, celebrating its 35th anniversary. Back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will welcome 100,000 guests Aug. 5 through 7. Classic staples of the festival are all set to return, including Irish dance, music, food and more. […]
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
Parents react to Columbus teachers possible strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Education Association has taken action. Members and its Legislative Assembly voted last Thursday night to take its next steps — issuing a strike notice now that teacher contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools have reached a standstill. The first day of class is 19 days away. There are a […]
Football Friday Nite: Gahanna eyes first OCC title in 21 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 15 days remain until the start of high school football in Ohio. One team looking to change the narrative in the Ohio Capital Conference is Gahanna Lincoln, which went 7-3 last year beating Westerville Central in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Pickerington North 20-14 in the second […]
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus
Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zVzgc5. Ohio survivors of Boy Scout sex abuse demand fair …. Guns for teachers: Ohio teacher’s unions stress transparency. Better Call 4: Avoiding scams when shopping online. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak. Loan program aiding Ohio...
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
Stolen truck smashes into Columbus camera store for burglary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a burglar who used a truck as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a camera store. The utility truck used in the burglary was also stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, according to investigators at the scene. Someone had gotten ahold of the vehicle and […]
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
