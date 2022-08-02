ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Flooding in Eastern Kentucky With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33j6eN_0h1S5sTi00

HAZARD, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005369/en/

Tide Loads of Hope Set-Up (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the deadly flooding throughout eastern Kentucky. The mobile laundry vehicle will begin services in Hazard, KY at the Walmart Supercenter on Daniel Boone Plz. providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into the affected areas of those impacted by the disaster.

WHY: Torrential rainfall has caused devastating flash floods throughout eastern Kentucky. Communities have been severely impacted, resulting in loss of life and tens of thousands without power or access to clean water.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Tuesday, August 2, the team will collect laundry from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the location listed below until daily capacity has been reached. The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected areas.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry unit will be located at:

Walmart Supercenter

120 Daniel Boone Plz, Hazard, KY 41701

**For the most up-to-date information on the location of these services, please visit Tide’s Twitter and Instagram channels at @Tide and https://www.instagram.com/tidelaundry/ **

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 families across the U.S. and Canada.

As a key component of Tide Ambition 2030, Tide has committed to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change. Learn more at https://tide.com/en-us/our-commitment/loads-of-hope.

PRODUCT BRANDS : P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Microban, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Safeguard, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005369/en/

Media Inquiries for P&G and Tide: Anna Fobair, (563) 209-7380,anna.fobair@ketchum.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER PHILANTHROPY WOMEN SENIORS TEENS CHILDREN MEN FUND RAISING SUPERMARKET FOUNDATION FAMILY OTHER PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER

SOURCE: Procter & Gamble

PUB: 08/02/2022 04:00 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 04:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threating the eastern Washington town of Lind was contained after burning six homes and eight other structures. He said firefighters were watching over hot spots. The sheriff’s office had told Lind’s residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon because of the encroaching flames. With the help of state and local resources, the fire started to calm down and by 8 p.m. Thursday all evacuation orders were lifted for the community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Spokane. Wagner said Friday that a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation and was flown to Spokane for treatment had been released and was recuperating at home.
LIND, WA
The Associated Press

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
LIND, WA
The Associated Press

Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state’s first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn’t reported a case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Montana health department and the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed a presumptive case of monkeypox in an adult living in the county. The sample will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, officials said. The health departments and the patient’s health care provider are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Associated Press

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Abortions would be permitted in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly. Victims of rape and incest would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Canada, KY
City
Hazard, KY
The Associated Press

Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
GALLUP, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Pg#P G#Personal Care#Eastern Kentucky#Procter Gamble Brings#P G Products#Nyse#Daniel Boone#Communities
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senators affirmed a House-approved relief bill on Friday that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus if approved by the governor. Though below Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the measure that passed 37-9 represents a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban that the House approved Friday afternoon. Senators could also vote on that ban and send it to the governor later Friday. The Indiana House also passed a final version of the relief bill on Friday, after which it went to Senators for a concurrence vote.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Officials: Central Illinois day care worker has monkeypox

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois day care worker has developed monkeypox but it has not spread to others at the center, public health officials said Friday. The worker at the unidentified day care in the village of Rantoul was in isolation and doing well, officials said. Screening of children, other workers and their close contacts was underway, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to the campaign of Jamaica Cullen on July 26. She is running in the Democratic primary for parts of Waipahu and Hoopili, the area Ty Cullen used to represent. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Jamaica Cullen is Ty Cullen’s sister-in-law and worked in his office during the past four legislative sessions. A voicemail message left for Jamaica Cullen wasn’t returned.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. The total — $49.3 million — is less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.
NEWTOWN, CT
The Associated Press

California county's secession measure will be on 2022 ballot

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Voters in Southern California’s San Bernardino County will have the chance to decide in November whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state. The county’s Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to put the secession measure on the 2022 ballot, the Southern California News Group reported. One supervisor was absent. The measure will go before the board again next Tuesday for final adoption. The initial draft would put this question to voters on Nov. 8: “Do the citizens of San Bernardino County want the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to study all options to obtain its fair share of state and federal resources, up to and including secession?” While supervisors voted for the measure, they aren’t all enthusiastic supporters of secession, the news group reported.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a man dead. On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Associated Press

Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy