Commonwealth Games events today including Alice Kinsella, Heather Knight and Cyrille Tchatchet

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

Alice Kinsella is back and ready to banish disappointment from the women’s all-around final with two shots at gymnastics gold on Tuesday.

There is also the inspiring story of Cyrille Tchatchet who aims for a fairytale end to his story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting.

Two days after her tearful exit from contention for the women’s all-around title when she fell on the beam, Birmingham-born Alice Kinsella returns in search of individual apparatus gold on the same apparatus as well as the women’s floor.

Meanwhile Jake Jarman, who is in the vault final, and Joe Fraser, who competes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, could yet end their Games with four gold medals apiece.

There are stories of sporting redemption and then there is the case of Cyrille Tchatchet, who quit the Cameroon team during the 2014 Games, contemplated suicide, and was eventually arrested and sought asylum. Tchatchet is now a mental health nurse in the west midlands, the proud owner of a British passport, and a medal contender in the men’s 96kg weightlifting category.

Heather Knight could return to captain England against South Africa after missing the five-wicket win over Sri Lanka because of lingering hip trouble.

Alice Capsey should be OK after starring at the weekend despite a black eye she suffered in the warm-up. Another victory for the hosts would move them to the brink of the semi-finals.

Tuesday 2 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:00, 16:15-19:00

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 11:00-16:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 16:00-19:30,

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

Harry Brook and Will Jacks in England Lions squad to face South Africa

England have named a 13-strong Lions squad for a tour match against South Africa, ahead of the first Test against the tourists on August 17.It will be an opportunity for the likes of Harry Brook and Will Jacks to test themselves against a strong Proteas side as they bid for a first Test cap.Paul Collingwood will take charge of the match, which will see players leave their Hundred and Royal London one-day squads in order to play the fixture starting on 9 August.“We are delighted that the Lions will have a competitive fixture against the South African tourists,” the England...
WORLD
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher wins second diving gold alongside Anthony Harding

Follow live updates from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Jack Laugher added a second diving gold medal in as many days alongside Anthony Harding following a dominant display in the 3m synchro final.Laugher completed his ‘three-peat’ of the 1m springboard title on Thursday and this time, England’s Commonwealth Games flagbearer and his new diving partner Harding pulled away from the field as they mastered the difficult dives in the five-team final. Later, Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee will compete in the 10m synchro alongside Noah Williams, and the women’s 1m springboard is also set to be fiercely contested...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Golf Channel

With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts

Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
GOLF
Premier League 2022/23: Has excitement built for the new season or is football back too soon?

Friday night marks the return of the Premier League for the 2022/23 season, a campaign which is set to be split by the World Cup and, thus, unlikely to follow the norms of what we’ve seen before.It is only 69 days since the Champions League final was played out in Paris - a day fewer since the Championship play-off final - but the clubs and players are back in action already after the usual optimism-building ritual which is pre-season, played out against a backdrop of transfer rumours.For those immersed in the football world though, it’s nowhere near even two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
