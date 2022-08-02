Commonwealth Games events today including Alice Kinsella, Heather Knight and Cyrille Tchatchet

Alice Kinsella is back and ready to banish disappointment from the women’s all-around final with two shots at gymnastics gold on Tuesday.

There is also the inspiring story of Cyrille Tchatchet who aims for a fairytale end to his story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting.

Two days after her tearful exit from contention for the women’s all-around title when she fell on the beam, Birmingham-born Alice Kinsella returns in search of individual apparatus gold on the same apparatus as well as the women’s floor.

Meanwhile Jake Jarman, who is in the vault final, and Joe Fraser, who competes in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, could yet end their Games with four gold medals apiece.

There are stories of sporting redemption and then there is the case of Cyrille Tchatchet, who quit the Cameroon team during the 2014 Games, contemplated suicide, and was eventually arrested and sought asylum. Tchatchet is now a mental health nurse in the west midlands, the proud owner of a British passport, and a medal contender in the men’s 96kg weightlifting category.

Heather Knight could return to captain England against South Africa after missing the five-wicket win over Sri Lanka because of lingering hip trouble.

Alice Capsey should be OK after starring at the weekend despite a black eye she suffered in the warm-up. Another victory for the hosts would move them to the brink of the semi-finals.

Tuesday 2 August

Athletics and para athletics: 10:00-13:30, 18:30-22:00

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls: 8:30-15:00, 16:15-19:00

Badminton: 11:00-15:00, 17:30-21:30

Gymnastics: 13:00-17:00

Hockey: 09:00-12:30,14:00-17:30

Rugby Sevens: 11:00-14:30, 18:30-22:00

Triathlon and para triathlon: 11:00-16:20

Weightlifting: 09:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 18:30-21:00

Judo: 10:00-15:00, 17:00-19:45

Table tennis and para table tennis: 11:00-16:30

Cycling; track and para track: 14:00-19:00

Aquatics; swimming and para swimming: 10:30-12:30, 19:00-22:00

Cricket T20: 11:00-14:30, 18:00-21:30

Boxing: 12:00-15:00, 18:30-21:45

Netball: 12:00-15:30, 18:00-21:30

Squash: 16:00-19:30,

Beach volleyball: 14:30-17:30, 19:00-22:00

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3: 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30