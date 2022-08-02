ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed Capitol rioter’s daughter says Trump ‘deserves life in prison’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The daughter of a man who was jailed for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot says Donald Trump "deserves life in prison."

Guy Reffitt was handed the longest sentence associated with the riot to date, with a federal judge giving him over seven years in prison after he was convicted for five counts.

"Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this long,” Peyton Reffitt said outside the courthouse in Washington, DC.

