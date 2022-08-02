ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4s3o_0h1S5g8E00
After a trip to Disney World Orlando to celebrate her graduation, Delta sent Jessica Dalonzo's wheelchair to the wrong state. Both photos courtesy of Jessica Dalonzo
  • Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York.
  • The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys.
  • "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said.

Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip to Disney and then sent it on the wrong plane to a completely different state on the way back.

Jessica Dalonzo flew from LaGuardia Airport, New York to Orlando, Florida on July 16 with her parents for a trip to Disney World to celebrate her graduation from Queens College with a degree in psychology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnQpA_0h1S5g8E00
Dalonzo went to Disney World Florida with her parents to celebrate her graduation from Queens College with a degree in psychology. Both photos courtesy of Jessica Dalonzo

"My chair came out of the plane broken," she told Insider.

Both the joystick and footplate were broken but her parents were able to quickly fix it because they'd brought tools and screws with them, she said.

Her experience on the way back a week later, however, was much worse.

Delta hadn't put her chair on the flight back to New York, sending it instead to California.

"After over an hour of trying to figure out where my wheelchair was, we found out Delta put my wheelchair on a flight to Los Angeles," Dalonzo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8zaf_0h1S5g8E00
The chair was heavily damaged and she wasn't able to use it. Courtesy of Jessica Dalonzo

Dalonzo got her chair back the next day after Delta flew it to LaGuardia via Atlanta but it was heavily damaged and she wasn't able to use it, she said.

She said that the head rest and one of the arm rests were ripped, the fender on one of the wheels was broken, and the chair was making a "crackling sound which means something is wrong with the motor." The air cushion, joystick arm, and one footplate were broken too, she said, and the chair arrived "really dirty and dusty."

The chair is worth around $30,000, Dalonzo said.

"My wheelchair is custom made for me," she said. "I cannot use any other wheelchair that Delta is offering me."

She told Insider that Delta had offered to pay for the repairs or buy her a new wheelchair, and said that it had refunded both her and her parents' flights.

"We know our customers with disabilities rely on Delta for their travel needs, and while the majority of wheelchairs and scooters enplaned by Delta are not mishandled, we understand the frustration that comes when we fall short," a spokesperson told Insider.

"We sincerely apologize for this customer's experience and are affirmatively working with the customer to make things right via repairs and compensation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFsnW_0h1S5g8E00
Dalonzo had attached a label to her chair telling staff to be careful with it. "This chair is my only means of mobility," she wrote. Courtesy of Jessica Dalonzo

This was the first time Dalonzo had flown with her power chair. In the past, she had always taken a manual chair, which had also been damaged but not to the same extent as her power chair, she said.

"My wheelchair is my legs and I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," she said.

"I'm definitely angry," Dalonzo added. "They need to do better in handling medical equipment."

Comments / 117

Nita Meyer
3d ago

why dont they design planes to allow wheelchairs to be secured directly to floor so handicapped dont have to leave wheelchair? They do it for city buses so why not planes?

Reply(4)
72
Stop The Lies Please
3d ago

It takes many months to build a custom wheelchair. My daughters last one took six months! It isn’t even motorized. This poor girl can not use just any wheelchair. They are designed for the problems each individual has to experience. The lack of care and compassion in America is off the charts. I feel so badly for this young lady.

Reply(2)
57
13F10
3d ago

It should be easy to track who is not doing their jobs and let them go.Unless there is a conspiracy with several employees involved to disrupt the handling of passengers luggage or personal property every checked in luggage and personal property should make it's way to the correct destination

Reply(3)
20
Related
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Florida, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, NY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Wheelchairs#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Queens College#Scooters#Disney World#Laguardia
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down

A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business Insider

Business Insider

565K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy