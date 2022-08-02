ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID testing, vaccination sites open across Maryland

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwvWY_0h1S5Zu100

Dozens of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are open across Maryland this week. The State Department of Health released a list of the sites and their hours. You can find a vaccination clinic near you by clicking here.

Below is a list of testing sites around the state:

Anne Arundel:

  • Annapolis Annex, Corner of Calvert and Bladen Streets, Annapolis, MD 21401 (Mon/Thurs/Sat: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • 1955 Annapolis Exchange (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Tuesday and Friday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Baymeadow Drive (Open Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Appointment preferred.)
  • Lula Scott Community Center, 6243 Shady Side Road (Open Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Appointment preferred.)

Baltimore City:

  • Abbott Memorial Church (Open Tuesday, August 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • Great Blacks in Wax Museum (Open Tuesday, August 2, 11 a.m. - 2p.m., weather permitting)
  • Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23 (Open Wednesday,August 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • First Apostolic Faith Church (Open Wednesday, August 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • Sage Center (Open Thursday, August 4, 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., weather permitting)
  • State Center (Tuesday, August 2, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 12 noon - 4 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 5, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., indoors)
  • Waverly YMCA (Open Friday, August 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)

Baltimore County:

  • Randallstown - Liberty Family Resource Center (Friday, August 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Open Wednesday, August 3, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
  • Dundalk Health Center, 7700 Dunmanway (Open Tuesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 4, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Carroll County: The Carroll County Health Department testing site is closed, but free at-home test kits are being distributed at libraries across the county.

Cecil County: At-Home test kits are available anytime. Click here for more information.

Harford County: Testing services are provided for both insured and uninsured residents. Click here for more information.

Howard County: The Howard County Health Department offers appointment-only COVID testing using Azova Saliva test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the back entrance of its building at 8930 Stanford Blvd, Columbia.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MD
wnav.com

Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open

Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application window open for Maryland child care program funding

(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Annapolis Exchange
WGMD Radio

Md. Looks to Stay COVID-Ready

Maryland’s plan remains in place, and as Governor Larry Hogan declared August Immunization Awareness Month Monday, he urged Marylanders to stay current on vaccines and boosters. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters,...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has opened the application window for the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program and will be accepting applications through Monday, August 29. Through this program, MSDE will distribute $50 million in state funding to help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced by child care providers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day for intense heat and humidity; severe storms pass through region

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area saw intense heat and humidity followed by thunderstorms on Friday. Some severe storms are popped up late in the day.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southern Harford County and southeastern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Kent County until 8:15 p.m. Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties until 8:45 p.m.Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles & Prince George's counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy