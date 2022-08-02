Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to face heat advisory, risk for severe storms today
It’s double trouble for Metro Detroit this Wednesday. Happy Hump Day! The best part of our day will be the morning hours, the best and safest for any kind of working out or working outside. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees as you hit the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when severe showers and storms could interrupt these hot temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – All of Southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest concern with these storms that move through will be strong damaging winds up to 70 mph at times. On top of that, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they are still there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Timeline: When severe storms could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail, tornadoes to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, more than 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries
Electric bikes are already a controversial topic when it comes to Mackinac Island. But after a recent fire caused by an exploding battery, police are urging extra caution to anyone using one. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said on Thursday that residents, visitors and employers using e-bikes should “take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toxic compound detected in Hubbell Pond after chemical leak from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Water samples taken from Hubbell Pond in Milford Township did detect a cancer-causing chemical, but they were at and below the values to protect aquatic life. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing last weekend. Environmental officials have been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oxford High School graduate advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Last week Local 4 introduced you to Ava Swiss, the 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent. Swiss’s audition earned her a “Yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) night, we learned she’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say no threat to community after 2 found dead in Macomb Township home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a Macomb Township home. Macomb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon when they found two people inside the home had died.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County deputies investigate after woman, girl found dead inside home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Macomb County deputies are investigating after a woman and a girl were found dead inside a home. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at a home on Downing Street in Macomb Township, according to authorities. When they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
Comments / 0