Athens, GA

New faculty orientation today at UGA

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
georgia center for continuing education

The University of Georgia continues preparations for the start of fall semester, which comes two weeks from tomorrow: today is a new faculty orientation day at UGA. The orientation sessions that get underway at 8:30 this morning take place at the Georgia Center.

From the UGA master calendar…

New Faculty Orientation 2022 will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Georgia Center in Athens. President Jere W. Morehead and Provost S. Jack Hu will welcome new faculty and share their thoughts on the UGA tripartite mission and strategies for enhancing your success. In addition, UGA leaders will offer their Strategies to Ensure Smooth Sailing and an overview of UGA Traditions, Legends, and Lingo. Participants will receive an introduction to instructional resources and plans for the year-long Keys to UGA: New Faculty Academy. On Wednesday, August 3, orientation sessions continue with resources designed to support faculty roles related to research, service, and outreach. Lunch will be served during a resource fair. All new faculty are strongly encouraged to attend.

Registration: Invitation emails to incoming faculty will be emailed in June and July as hiring is finalized. This invitation will include a registration link. Registration required for all events. Email Office of Faculty Affairs for more information.

Athens, GA
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

