First Alert Forecast: typical heat at home, rare feature in the tropics

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) —The town is welcoming back a film crew, returning to film its second season. Flatch productions, Inc. will be filming the second season of “Welcome to Flatch”, formerly known as “This Country” around Burgaw, from August 5-12. There will be street closures, and traffic will be redirected in some areas when filming is underway. This is one of a few productions that have come to Burgaw in the last 8 months.

BURGAW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO