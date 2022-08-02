First Alert Forecast: typical heat at home, rare feature in the tropics

Read on www.wect.com
WECT
First Alert Forecast: after a scorching heat wave, a slight dip in temperatures on tap
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Thursday evening. Thursday’s highs, while hot, dropped back into the the lower 90s. Heat index values still topped 100. Expect similar conditions on Friday with only a few stray showers and storms possible. We do expect a slightly further...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: searching for breaks in the heat...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officially hit a high temperature of 97 again on Wednesday, which was not far from its August 3 record of 99 set back in 1980. Your First Alert Forecast through Friday offers a similar helping of 90s - and 100+ heat index values - for the Port City and across the Cape Fear Region. Stay hydrated... Stay rested... Stay neighborly to people and pets... You know the drill! We do expect a slight dip in temperatures this weekend, as highs return to seasonable levels.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
WECT
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation neighborhood.
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
WECT
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Avelo spokesperson has confirmed that the route between the Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and the Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will stop offering flights for the rest of the year on September 5. The route from ILM to FLL in Florida will use the plane currently...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Film crews return to Burgaw for second season of a TV series
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) —The town is welcoming back a film crew, returning to film its second season. Flatch productions, Inc. will be filming the second season of “Welcome to Flatch”, formerly known as “This Country” around Burgaw, from August 5-12. There will be street closures, and traffic will be redirected in some areas when filming is underway. This is one of a few productions that have come to Burgaw in the last 8 months.
WECT
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As the shoreline continues to erode, leaders in Wrightsville Beach are hoping to complete a beach renourishment project by next summer, but an offshore obstacle is in the way. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered around 300,000 tires underwater as they...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
WECT
Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remember Yesterday, a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road. Written, financed, produced and cast out of Wilmington, the film will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m., per release. Per announcement, Remember Yesterday is a romantic comedy set...
WECT
Jack Holley memorial blood drive to kick off
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A blood drive in honor of Jack Holley will be held Aug. 5 from 2-7 p.m. in the Wallace Presbyterian Church at 205 W. Main Street, Wallace. Coach Holley was inducted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 for his work in leading the Wallace-Rose Hill football team. Per release, his daughter is running the blood drive.
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
WECT
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the...
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
