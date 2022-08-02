ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell, officials say

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4

jody
3d ago

Well at least they can inject illegal drugs safely. ;). Maybe should have spent some money on cooling centers.

Reply
3
Related
opb.org

Why three Washington breweries are suing Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Three Washington-based breweries filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon late last month. They are challenging Oregon restrictions on shipping beer directly to consumers from out of state. Breweries outside of Oregon wanting to sell their beer in the state also need to obtain a wholesaler’s permit, which adds additional costs to those businesses. Ezra Johnson-Greenough is the founder of The New School Beer. He joins us to share details of the lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of the industry if it’s successful.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Northwest
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit

While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Federal, state and local agencies pull together to fight Oregon fires

SALEM, Ore. — With fire season now in full swing, federal and state agencies in the Northwest are working together to contain large fires and keep smaller lightning-sparked fires from becoming infernos. "We had a bunch of lightning, it's hot it's dry, and we are expecting winds to pick...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon has a housing crisis. Can the next governor solve it?

The three candidates for governor would bring very different approaches to Oregon’s skyrocketing prices and lack of stock. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oregon’s land-use system. The idea behind the rules for where growth can happen was straightforward: preserve rural lands for rivers,...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update

Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

427K+
Followers
51K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy