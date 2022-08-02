Read on www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Cherry plant could be a boon to our local workers
To the editor — The proposed Selah cherry processing plant could be a boost to our local economy. Employment should evolve from our local workforce who are often impoverished and surviving on state and federal social and health services. The project's progression should not assume the need for H2A workers and housing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Write-In Candidate Moves Forward in Yakima County
A write-in candidate in Yakima County will advance to the November general election. According to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross Angie Girard, a democrat in the Yakima County Commissioner District 1 race was able to gain support in more than 1% of the ballots returned to qualify to move forward to November.
nbcrightnow.com
Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah
I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results
Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
Primary Election results: The latest updates on state & local voting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The next wave of primary election results is being reported across Eastern Washington. To view the latest results from your area, click on your county’s name from the following list: Benton County, Franklin County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County, and Grant County. The...
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kyle Curtis, Dulce Gutierrez advance to general election for Yakima County commissioner
Republican business executive Kyle Curtis and former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez will square off in the November general election for Yakima County Commission District 2, according to preliminary election results. Curtis, 29, and Gutierrez, 32, were the top two candidates in the three-way primary. Curtis gathered the most...
Yakima Herald Republic
Newhouse, White still lead as more ballots counted; Girard makes November ballot
Candidates who came out on top early in the primary election largely held their positions Wednesday in Yakima County as more ballots were counted. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, and Yakima Democrat Doug White maintained the top two places in the race for congressional District 4 in Central Washington.
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Yakima Herald Republic
More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west
As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
goodfruit.com
Central Washington orchardist to sell after H-2A debarment
A Central Washington apple, cherry and pear grower debarred by the federal government from hiring temporary foreign workers is choosing to sell his family’s farm, even though he denies wrongdoing. In late July, the U.S. Department of Labor issued Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee a three-year debarment...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Yakima Auditor's Office denies early release of election numbers
(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department. “We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center...
Yakima Herald Republic
U.S. 97 reopens south of Toppenish after crash
Traffic is fully flowing again after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish forced a partial closure. The route was down to one lane of alternating traffic at Milepost 41, 20 miles south of Toppenish, and was fully reopened about 12:45 p.m., according to releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
