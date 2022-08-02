ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Cherry plant could be a boon to our local workers

To the editor — The proposed Selah cherry processing plant could be a boost to our local economy. Employment should evolve from our local workforce who are often impoverished and surviving on state and federal social and health services. The project's progression should not assume the need for H2A workers and housing.
SELAH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Write-In Candidate Moves Forward in Yakima County

A write-in candidate in Yakima County will advance to the November general election. According to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross Angie Girard, a democrat in the Yakima County Commissioner District 1 race was able to gain support in more than 1% of the ballots returned to qualify to move forward to November.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
nbcrightnow.com

Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah

I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results

Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima

Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
YAKIMA, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Visa#The Yakima City Council
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project

To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Yakima Herald Republic

More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west

As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
NACHES, WA
goodfruit.com

Central Washington orchardist to sell after H-2A debarment

A Central Washington apple, cherry and pear grower debarred by the federal government from hiring temporary foreign workers is choosing to sell his family’s farm, even though he denies wrongdoing. In late July, the U.S. Department of Labor issued Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee a three-year debarment...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Yakima Auditor's Office denies early release of election numbers

(The Center Square) – Officials from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office say primary election numbers posted Sunday on a local newspaper’s website did not come from their department. “We do not tabulate any numbers until election day at 8 p.m.,” Alex Ramirez, election specialist, told The Center...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

U.S. 97 reopens south of Toppenish after crash

Traffic is fully flowing again after a Friday morning crash on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish forced a partial closure. The route was down to one lane of alternating traffic at Milepost 41, 20 miles south of Toppenish, and was fully reopened about 12:45 p.m., according to releases from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
TOPPENISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy