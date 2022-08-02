Secret Service Texts: Five Key Questions About Alleged Cover-Up

Read on www.newsweek.com
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Donald Trump Just Had His 'Worst Day' Yet: Watergate Prosecutor
The Justice Department's latest subpoena is likely to hand federal investigators bombshell information for their probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Slams Boot on Table During Senate Hearing on FBI Oversight
Cruz was questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray about an alleged FBI document that he said listed symbols the bureau believed were linked to extremism.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
Russia Claims it 'Destroyed' HIMARS—What We Do Know, What We Don't
The U.S.-sourced weapons system is touted as a "game-changer" in the conflict, but has Russia taken down any of them? Newsweek Fact Check looked at the claims.
Donald Trump and Ivana's Burial 'Tax Break'—What We Do Know, What We Don't
Donald Trump's critics accused him of burying his ex-wife at his golf course to enjoy the tax breaks, but the story is not that simple.
Ukraine Violates War Laws, Endangers Civilians: Amnesty International
Amnesty International has previously accused Russia of war crimes and said that allegations against Ukraine "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks."
Kyrsten Sinema Approval Rating Struggles Amid Inflation Reduction Act Fight
Sinema is more popular among Arizona's Republican voters than among those in her own party.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for FBI Purge Over Crackdown on Militia Logos
The congresswoman decried the agency for seemingly listing a U.S. Capitol riot shooting victim as someone considered a "martyr" by militia violent extremists.
Ted Cruz Agrees With Critics Who Call CPAC Attendees 'Dangerous Radicals'
Cruz said there "is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people."
Police Worker Jailed for Stealing Over $117k in COVID Relief
Elisa Rivera had to pay all the money back to the federal government before she stood trial on Wednesday.
Chuck Grassley Mocked Over Complaint About Missing Family Reunion: 'Retire'
Grassley, 88, lamented that he would miss a family reunion for the second year running to "fight" the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says 'New IRS Force' Takes Aim at Small Businesses
"Lower to middle income Americans & small businesses will be the primary targets of Democrat's new IRS force," Greene said.
