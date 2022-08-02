Mutant Musks Shake Up the Metaverse With an Intergalactic Gaming Experience

Read on bitcoinist.com
Related
bitcoinist.com
Metaverse Games | Top 5 Projects for 2022
The metaverse merges the physical and virtual worlds to give us a decentralized gaming experience that is rapidly gaining attention. If you’re a gamer, you must have noticed the influx of new gaming projects embarking on their journey with token sales and NFT offerings. In this highly competitive environment, it is hard to tell which are worth keeping an eye on.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Is Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency, Here’s Why
Billionaire Elon Musk has been Dogecoin’s biggest supporter, and he has not been shy to say it. It was indeed the SpaceX CEO’s tweets that triggered the bull rally that saw the meme coin hit a high of $0.7 last year before starting its slow downtrend. However, even with the fact that Dogecoin has seemingly lost most of its gained value, Elon Musk has not relented on his support for Dogecoin and explained why he loves it in a recent podcast.
bitcoinist.com
TINUS Affiliate Program: OVER Launches Program to Create and Sell Dresses as NFTs in the OVER Metaverse
Blockchain technology has transformed the way we view the world. But, on the other hand, fashion is how the world views and identifies us. With the blockchain, innovations are disrupting many traditional industries, including fashion. OVER, a fast-growing blockchain project that offers top-note AR/VR experience, has launched an event that...
Comments / 0