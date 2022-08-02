Mutant Musks Shake Up the Metaverse With an Intergalactic Gaming Experience

Billionaire Elon Musk has been Dogecoin’s biggest supporter, and he has not been shy to say it. It was indeed the SpaceX CEO’s tweets that triggered the bull rally that saw the meme coin hit a high of $0.7 last year before starting its slow downtrend. However, even with the fact that Dogecoin has seemingly lost most of its gained value, Elon Musk has not relented on his support for Dogecoin and explained why he loves it in a recent podcast.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO