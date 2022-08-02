ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree

MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen

BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Maggie Bartelt

Washington County, WI – My name is Maggie Bartelt and I am 18. I am a part of the Kewaskum FFA and this is the last year I am showing at the Washington County Fair. I want to thank MK Machining for purchasing my 136-pound market lamb for $20.00/lb at the Youth Livestock Auction. I would also like to thank Albiero Plumbing for purchasing my 1340-pound market steer for $4.75/lb at the 2022 Washington County Fair.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident in Kiel causes another accident on Highway 32/57

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57. Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.
KIEL, WI

