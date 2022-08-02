Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Three Drunk Drivers Crash Into Each Other in Wisconsin, Nicely Done!
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin knows how to party! JournalTimes. O.K. so let me try to explain this complicated crash scene. It's filled with drifting, a vanishing act, and three OWI's handed out. I'm sorry to laugh at an accident, but honestly this entire story makes me chuckle. Drinky number one in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree
MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Partial road closure beginning August 8, 2022 in Village of Germantown | By Village of Germantown
Village of Germantown, WI – There will be a partial road closure in the Village of Germantown on Country Aire Drive from Mequon Road to Freistadt Road beginning Monday, August 8, 2022. Work includes the installation of sanitary sewer and water main on Country Aire Drive beginning just north...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Funeral today, August 5, 2022 for Brian McDonald, 71, of West Bend, WI
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Brian William McDonald “Bigmac”, 71, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950 in North Dakota to Ralph and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
Crash in New Berlin, 79-year-old killed
New Berlin police said in a statement the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Grange near Moorland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
WISN
'I'm scared to park here now': car theft victim says thieves target garage repeatedly
MILWAUKEE — A woman is out a $500 deductible and has lost her sense of security after thieves stole her car out of a parking garage three weeks ago. Jennifer Crewz said she parks in the garage off N. 9th Street and W. Juneau Avenue in the Brewery District every day for work.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Maggie Bartelt
Washington County, WI – My name is Maggie Bartelt and I am 18. I am a part of the Kewaskum FFA and this is the last year I am showing at the Washington County Fair. I want to thank MK Machining for purchasing my 136-pound market lamb for $20.00/lb at the Youth Livestock Auction. I would also like to thank Albiero Plumbing for purchasing my 1340-pound market steer for $4.75/lb at the 2022 Washington County Fair.
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident in Kiel causes another accident on Highway 32/57
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57. Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0