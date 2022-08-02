Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision

Read on wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Lafler murder case bound over to St. Joseph County Circuit Court
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who has been charged with the October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Missing St. Joseph County girls found safe and sound, biological mother taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two young girls who were reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County on Thursday have been found safe and sound. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies found the children at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo...
