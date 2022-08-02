Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co

john daniell oconee co commission chairman john daniell

There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.

More than 500 people—most of them, residents of the Oconee Crossing subdivision—have signed a petition opposing the development proposal. The Oconee County Planning Commission last month recommended, with some minor modifications, approval of the plans for the project.

From Oconee Co Commission Chairman John Daniell…

We received a request to defer consideration of Rezone P22-0061. Historically, request for deferral are honored by the Board of Commissioners. If the deferral is granted at our meeting tomorrow evening, the rezone hearing and decision will move to Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:00 pm.

