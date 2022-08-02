Judge Denies Reduced Sentence for Man Convicted in Child Death

Read on wncy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
Outagamie County Overpass Closed Indefinitely After Wednesday Crash
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – An Outagamie County overpass will be closed indefinitely while bridge engineers continue to assess the damage from a vehicle strike along interstate 41 on Wednesday. The Rose Hill Road, or County Highway CC overpass, was hit by a dump truck around 11am on Wednesday, causing...
I-41 Shut Down for Hours After Truck Strikes Overpass
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn’t noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
Fox Valley Job Market Looking Favorable for Laid-Off Neenah Foundry Workers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development...
$9 Million ARPA Proposal Would Combine Two Old Green Bay Fire Stations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — During a recent orientation tour for new city council members, Melinda Eck and Jen Grant were introduced to the current conditions for firefighters at Station 3 on Shawano Avenue. “After we left, Alder Grant and I talked about it, and we said they really...
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
