Manitowoc, WI

Mississippi Homicide Suspect Arrested in Manitowoc

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 3 days ago
WNCY

Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WNCY

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCY

I-41 Southbound Closed After Overpass Struck Near Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 is closed in Outagamie County after an overpass was struck in the southbound lanes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at County N, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 55. A truck apparently hit the overpass on Rosehill Road near...
KAUKAUNA, WI
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
HARRISON, WI
CBS 42

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Y105

One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
MONTICELLO, IA
breezynews.com

New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility

(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

