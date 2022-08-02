Fargo Jets, Casselton to meet for State Class A Legion title.

jackfmfargo.com
Maris Caps Off A Four-Hit Night With Walk-Off Double In Redhawks Win
FARGO, N.D. — It was a hot and muggy Tuesday night as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (45-24) welcomed back the Sioux City Explorers (30-38) in the Explorers second trip to Fargo in less than a week. The back-and-forth series from last week continued with the RedHawks pulling off an 11-10 win over the Explorers.
West Fargo heads west for Central Plains Region
The West Fargo Patriots are making a return trip the Central Plains Regional Legion Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, SD. Fresh off winning the North Dakota State Class AA title on Saturday on its home field, West Fargo will face Sioux Falls around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon in the opening round.
Six Bison Named to Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
(NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State led the nation with six players selected to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Monday, Aug. 1. Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the first team, safety Michael Tutsie was named to the second team, and linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were third team.Luepke, the Most Outstanding Player in last season’s NCAA national championship game, has been a postseason first team All-American by Stats Perform each of the past two years.
75-year-old Fargo man dies in weekend motorcycle crash near Horace
HORACE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been identified as the victim of a deadly weekend motorcycle crash on County Road 16 southwest of Horace. The State Patrol says 75-year-old Charles Bekkerus died after his three-wheeled motorcycle left the highway, entered the ditch and went into a sunflower field Sunday afternoon.
