Fargo Jets, Casselton to meet for State Class A Legion title.

(NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State led the nation with six players selected to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Monday, Aug. 1. Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the first team, safety Michael Tutsie was named to the second team, and linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were third team.Luepke, the Most Outstanding Player in last season’s NCAA national championship game, has been a postseason first team All-American by Stats Perform each of the past two years.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO