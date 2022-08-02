Man Charged with Fatally Strangling Woman in Shawano County

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn’t noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.

