ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Man Charged with Fatally Strangling Woman in Shawano County

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Shawano County Campground Owner Posts Bond

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ann Retzlaff, the campground owner facing criminal charges and the forced sale of her Gresham facility, was released from jail this week after posting bond. Retzlaff was jailed after being arrested on charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and then additional charges after...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawano, WI
Shawano County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Shawano County, WI
WNCY

I-41 Southbound Closed After Overpass Struck Near Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 is closed in Outagamie County after an overpass was struck in the southbound lanes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at County N, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 55. A truck apparently hit the overpass on Rosehill Road near...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WNCY

I-41 Shut Down for Hours After Truck Strikes Overpass

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn’t noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WNCY

Fox Valley Job Market Looking Favorable for Laid-Off Neenah Foundry Workers

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development...
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangling#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Wescott
WNCY

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy