Mississippi Homicide Suspect Arrested in Manitowoc

Read on wixx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
101 WIXX
Green Bay Murder Suspect Also Suspected in Other Crimes, Has History of Assaults
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
101 WIXX
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
101 WIXX
Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
101 WIXX
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
IN THIS ARTICLE
101 WIXX
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
101 WIXX
Fond du Lac Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man found guilty of voter fraud was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Donald C. Holz, 64, entered a “no contest” plea in court Wednesday. The judge also ordered Holz to pay a $500 fine and court...
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver
(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
101 WIXX
Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 2 & 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 2 & Wednesday, August 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
Comments / 0