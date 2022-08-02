Judge Denies Reduced Sentence for Man Convicted in Child Death

Read on wixx.com
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser
Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
101 WIXX
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
seehafernews.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac teen arrested for assaulting juvenile, found with modified handgun
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in Fond du Lac had seven charges referred following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a juvenile with a gun. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting another juvenile. On August 3 around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of North Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that was assaulted.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
101 WIXX
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison
The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 2 & 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 2 & Wednesday, August 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
wearegreenbay.com
Person finds cat ‘doused in gasoline’ in backyard, Menominee Tribal Police seek information
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A horrifying animal cruelty incident occurred in the Village of Neopit on Thursday morning, and officers are seeking any relevant information. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, around 7 a.m. on August 4, officers received a call for an animal cruelty complaint. Officers say...
101 WIXX
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
wearegreenbay.com
Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
waupacanow.com
Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago Co. Sheriff releases report of semi crash that killed toddler, blood sample taken from driver
(WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the crash that happened on July 25 that resulted in an 8-month-old’s death. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Accident Report – Tracs crash report form. The document is reportedly intended to collect and report information to the State of Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
