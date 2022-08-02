Man Charged with Fatally Strangling Woman in Shawano County

Read on wixx.com
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
101 WIXX
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Appears in Chippewa County Court for High Speed Chase
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties appeared in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
101 WIXX
Shawano County Campground Owner Posts Bond
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ann Retzlaff, the campground owner facing criminal charges and the forced sale of her Gresham facility, was released from jail this week after posting bond. Retzlaff was jailed after being arrested on charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and then additional charges after...
101 WIXX
Appleton Woman Dies in Crash at Highway 10/45
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton woman has died after losing control of her pickup truck on Highway 45 southbound Thursday morning. The woman, 49, was driving near Winneconne at 9:20 a.m. She began negotiating a curve at the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound when she lost control....
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
WLUC
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, four injured in a three-vehicle crash in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River. According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.
WSAW
1 injured in Waupaca County ATV crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in an ATV crash in Waupaca County Wednesday night. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a call of a report of an ATV crash on private property near the intersection of State Hwy 96 and Marten Rd in the town of Fremont at 9 p.m. According to a press release, the ATV backed into a ditch and rolled over onto the driver, pinning him under the ATV. Witnesses were able to remove the ATV before first responders arrived. The driver, a 35-year-old Fremont man, was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million bond set for Shawano man accused of killing girlfriend in June
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Shawano man is being held on $1 million cash bond for a woman’s death in June. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in Wescott at 4:13 in the morning of June 25. According to the criminal complaint, Michael Ingold called 911 and said, “I just woke up and I checked on my girlfriend and she’s dead.”
101 WIXX
Oconto Falls Man Killed in Wednesday Evening Accident
OCONTO FALLS, WI (WTAQ) — A 60-year-old Oconto Falls man is dead after a pickup truck-motorcycle crash in Oconto Falls Wednesday night. Police say a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Oconto Falls man was traveling south on County Highway 1 at around 8:45 PM when it struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.
wearegreenbay.com
Witnesses remove Fremont man pinned under ATV
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after being pinned under his ATV when it rolled into a ditch on private property. According to a release, around 9 p.m. on August 3, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV accident near the intersection of State Highway 96 and Marten Road in the Town of Fremont.
WBAY Green Bay
Father continues to seek justice for loved ones killed in 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hector Guillen, the father of one of the three victims in the 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash, continues to seek justice ahead of Abdi Ahmed’s sentencing on August 8th. “There’s a moment when the tears suddenly dry up and the soul cries. We cry from...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County
WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night. Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked. Steven R. Huss, 54,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25 fainted as a result of a medical condition, WLUK reports. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home – and died at the scene of the crash.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison
The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
