Youth Sports: Aug. 3, 2022
McKenna Kozeluh, a rising senior at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy, won the women's 17-18 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, becoming an All-American in her first year of national competition. Kozeluh bested Kassandra Jimenez of El Paso in the 3,000 by over 24 seconds...
Jays' miscues lead to Gordon run in 10th, Twins win 6-5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was the automatic runner to start the bottom of the 10th. Jordan Romano (3-3) struck out Jake Cave on a low slider that got past Jansen, who threw wildly to first, allowing Cave to reach and moving Gordon to third. Tim Beckham hit a grounder to third baseman Matt Chapman, who threw home to get Gordon trying to score. Jansen likely would have had the out but didn’t catch the ball cleanly. “I actually was sliding and watching the catcher, so I was actually seeing the ball fall and I was kind of yelling at the umpire,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘Safe, safe.’ So, I was hoping he heard me.”
