Tasty Tuesday: Food Fanatics Kitchen takes sweet and savory to different levels

Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges unveils jam packed August schedule
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be a month full of events at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges. The second week of August is a “Flashback Friday” show with a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute. That will be followed by a soul rock show...
WSLS
Local businesses celebrate shopping local during Steppin’ Out
BLACKSBURG, Va. – People are showing up and “steppin’ out” for the 41st Annual Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg. Over 200 vendors were at the event, but one local business owner remembers a time when Steppin’ Out looked a little different. For John Kline...
WSLS
New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist. Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg. The brothers decided to take their shot at owning...
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells it
"I scream you scream we all scream for ice cream", especially during hot summer days. This old adage is being proven true in a local venue where the ice cream is made right where it is served". If you happen to venture to Burnt Chimney Virginia in Franklin County you might want to check out Homestead Creamery where they have traditional flavors of the sweet treat and some of their own.
WSLS
How could you resist Mack’s big brown eyes and goofball personality?
ROANOKE, Va. – Brown eyes, big paws – how could you resist this guy?. After he was forfeited by his previous family through no fault of his own, Mack is ready to kick the shelter life for a comfy space in his forever home. Mack may be a...
WSLS
Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days
ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe your kid needs a playmate, or maybe you need someone to keep up with you on your runs – either way, Jr. K might just be a perfect fit in your fun family. This energetic 5-year-old Pitbull mix is neutered and looking for a...
theroanoker.com
Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"
Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
WSET
Lynchburg Kroger celebrates $1.86 million dollar remodel, new shopping options
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — The Kroger on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg is celebrating the completion of its $1.86 million dollar remodel. The store kicked off the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donations to local organizations like the Lynchburg Humane Society. The lighting, flooring, and décor have been...
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
wfirnews.com
Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles
Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSLS
Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie. Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2. She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would...
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
WSLS
Singer Robin Thicke coming to Elmwood Park this summer
ROANOKE, Va. – Singer Robin Thicke will be making his way to the Star City soon. The Harrison Museum of African American Culture announced in a Facebook post that the singer-songwriter and ‘Masked Singer’ judge is set to perform at Elmwood Park on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
WSLS
Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
WSLS
Meet Pete, the lovebug that needs someone to cuddle him fur-ever
PEARISBURG, Va. – Don’t let his breed fool you – this 6-year-old pitbull is a lovebug who’s ready to find his home. Pete is a cuddly 55-pound hunk of love that’s been staying at the Giles County Animal Shelter for almost 400 days, and staff at the shelter said he’s their longest-tenured pet.
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino
Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Mattie and Hattie seek forever home at RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Libby Carden and Anna Riccio with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) stopped by “Good Day Virginia” with two dogs waiting to find forever homes, Mattie and Hattie.
