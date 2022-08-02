James Andrew Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of July 25, 2022, at the age of 81. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House after saying goodbye and telling his wife and family he loved them. His family was honored to be able to care for him at home until his very last day. He had finally been diagnosed with ALS in October, 2021.

HAYDEN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO