Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84
Doyne James Pearcy Sr. (DOE), 84 of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on July 29th, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Doyne Pearcy was born in Coeur d’Alene to Thomas and Helen Pearcy on May 22nd, 1938. At 17, Doyne joined the Navy and lived in California, pursuing a lifelong career as a union sprinkler fitter. He worked as a union sprinkler fitter until his retirement in 1992 and returned to Coeur d’Alene.
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46
Richard (Ric) James Foster, 46, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away June 29, 2022. This loss was completely unexpected, leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. He will be truly missed in so many ways. Ric was born Sept. 24, 1975, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Jim and Deonna...
GOLF: Hannas win Parent-Child tournament in Washington
Tony and Brady Hanna of Rathdrum combined to shoot 1-over-par 72 to win the 14th Washington Parent-Child Chapman Championship, held Wednesay at Longview (Wash.) Country Club. This is the first title in the championship for the father-son duo. The Hannas won the title with a birdie on the first hole...
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65
Denise Gayle Chamberlain, 65, of Coeur d'Alene, passed away unexpectedly at home July 26, 2022. Denise was born to Maxine and Neil Chamberlain in 1957 in Coeur d'Alene. She was a graduate of Coeur d'Alene High. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dean. She is survived...
Barbershop is back
The Lake City Harmonizers Barbershop Chorus performed July 19 at the American Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social in Kellogg. This was the singing group's first public performance in more than two years. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the chorus has rehearsed via Zoom to continue to learn music and...
Athol Daze happening Saturday
The theme is “Hometown Pride Athol Wide … Athol Daze" as the area's community summer celebrations wrap up. The highlight will be the parade, which starts at 9 a.m. It will feature veterans, floats, classic cars, horses and more. The parade route goes up Old Highway 95 from...
Cd'A woman wins District 9 Toastmasters International Speech Contest
Sherry Leason wowed the judges with kindness and recently won the Toastmasters District 9 International Speech Contest. Leason, of Coeur d’Alene, bested all local participants who survived a four-month process of elimination through club, area, and division speech competitions. The five- to seven-minute speeches were judged on content, delivery...
EDITORIAL: Third summer star about to shine
It’s the third big star in the summertime lineup, part of a constellation of celebrations that make Kootenai County shine. Father’s Day weekend features Car d’Lane. Independence Day draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Coeur d’Alene each year. And now comes the third winner in the annual trifecta: Art on the Green.
Wallace B. Betz, Sr., 88
Wallace Benjamin Betz Sr. (Wally) 88 years old, passed away July 25, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Wally was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Beulah, N.D. to Benjamin Betz and Bertha (Bentz) Betz. Wally moved from North Dakota to Coeur d’Alene when he was...
Northwest Notes: Aug. 5, 2022
Coeur d’Alene High football practice begins on Monday for all grade levels. If you are new to the program, contact coach Shawn Amos via email at samos@cdaschools.org as soon as possible. Five from Big Sky. on Buchanan Watch list. Stats Perform announced its 2022 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch...
Notices
FIELDS, Margie, 76, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, died on July 30, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 625 E. Haycraft Ave. in Coeur d'Alene. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Yates Funeral Home Coeur d'Alene Chapel (744 N. 4th St.). Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.
ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Golfing got you down?
One of the favorite pastimes of both adult men and women is golf. Although this sport is not a contact sport, avid golfers, professional or not, are also prone to getting injured. One of many conditions that they may suffer from is chronic back pain. Amateur golfers are usually injured...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Calvin Coppess, Coeur d'Alene
Coppess, played in all 54 games for the Lumbermen 17U, who finished second in the Washington state AA tournament in Selah, Wash. Coppess led the team in hits (63), RBIs (57), runs (62) and RBIs with two outs (24). "Calvin was a reliable team leader and unrivaled competitor who regularly came through in critical situations," Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen 17U coach Justin Elliott said. "He's one player I would not want to play against."
Vets tribute ceremony Sunday
COEUR d'ALENE - A veterans monument will be dedicated at St. Thomas Cemetery at noon on Sunday. The Stars and Stripes Ministry of the Catholic church has been raising money for the project. The unveiling is being held on Purple Heart Day. It will feature a flagpole, about 25-feet tall,...
Cd'A PARKS: A blessing to us all
I just wanted to say kudos to the Coeur d’Alene Parks Department. A few months ago we made plans to have a family gathering at the Pavilion in McEuen Park. Just one quick trip to the City Hall and we easily made the arrangements. The rental for six hours was very reasonable plus we were charged a $100 deposit which would later be refunded upon completion of our event.
Art on the Green, Street Fair, Taste of Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR d'ALENE — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and into the low 90s Sunday are expected. A free shuttle will...
James Andrew Moore, 81
James Andrew Moore went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of July 25, 2022, at the age of 81. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House after saying goodbye and telling his wife and family he loved them. His family was honored to be able to care for him at home until his very last day. He had finally been diagnosed with ALS in October, 2021.
Lake City grad brings Cd'A values to navy
GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly dedicated instructors, staff and support. At Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), staff oversee 98% of new Navy Accessions, including Recruit Training Command, Naval Reserve Officers...
SCHOOL LEVY: Vote for learning
Each one of us should vote yes on the school levy, but not for the generally accepted reasons. Not for the kids. Not because Coeur d’Alene has always gone above and beyond for schools. Not because it makes long-term financial sense. And I get it. Maybe you hated school....
