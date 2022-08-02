Read on www.wuzr.com
Related
wuzr.com
Last Weekend of Rainbow Beach Operation is This Weekend
This is the final weekend of operation for the Rainbow Beach Family Aquatic Center in Vincennes. The Gregg Park pool is closing to prepare for school to restart next week across the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says despite some equipment problems, the season has been a successful one. In...
wuzr.com
KC Commissioners Still Working on OCRA Income Survey
The Knox County Commissioners continue to work on an income survey for the October 14th set of state grant applications. The applications are part of the state’s OCRA– or Office of Community and Rural Affairs– grant cycle. Officials from the Southern Indiana Development Commission– or S-I-D-C– told...
wuzr.com
Knox County Watermelon Festival Starts This Afternoon
The two-day Knox County Watermelon Fest returns to Vincennes this afternoon and evening, and all day tomorrow. The Festival is presented by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Jamie Neal says this year’s new Festival focus is on agriculture. Vendor booths will open up this afternoon at...
wuzr.com
KC Parks Department Moving Forward With Needed Ouabache Trails Park Repairs
The Knox County Parks Department is moving forward with needed repairs to fix its electrical issues. County Parks officials had closed Ouabache Trails Park earlier due to that loss of power. The Knox County Commissioners learned repairs continue at the park itself. Those repairs include planned fixes to the electric...
wuzr.com
City of Vincennes’ Storm Inlets Holding Up to Heavy Rain
The City of Vincennes, along with other areas, has seen a good amount of rain in the last couple of weeks. The rainy pattern started with a set of strong thunderstorms in late July. However, Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says despite the heavy rains, the City’s storm inlet system did...
wuzr.com
Clearing Skies Leads to Good “National Night Out” in Vincennes
Early rain yesterday cleared off in time for the Vincennes Police Department to hold its National Night Out at Rainbow Beach. The annual event is a community outing bringing the Department and community together. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand says the causal meeting with the public is important for both...
wuzr.com
Remembering Community Leader P.R. Sweeney
The Vincennes community is mourning the loss of community leader and former bank president P-R Sweeney. Sweeney died Monday; he was 80 years old. Sweeney was the last president of the former Security Bank and Trust in Vincennes. He kept his executive position through the bank’s acquisition by Old National Bank, before retiring in 2001. He followed in his father’s footsteps as bank president, being named to the position in 1994.
wuzr.com
Robert McKee, 43, Vincennes
Robert James “Tank” McKee, 43, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1978, in Lawrenceville, IL to Robert James McKee and Lois Jean Laughlin. He was a member of the Free Mason’s Linton Lodge #560, Indiana Widow Son’s Brethren Chapter, Greene County Shrine Club and Sullivan County Shrine Club.
wuzr.com
GSH Insurance Program Being Developed
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
wuzr.com
KC Sheriff’s Department Joins State Seat Belt Enforcement
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is one of many statewide law enforcement groups involved in the SAVE campaign. SAVE stands for Stop Arm Violation Enforcement. Over 200 agencies statewide are banding together as part of the increased enforcement. In April, officials counted over 2,000 observed violations statewide. Some County buses are equipped with cameras to catch stop arm violators, and be a tool for possible fines for those violators.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Animal Shelter Dealing With Cat Overload
The Vincennes Animal Shelter is seeking good homes for an overload of cats. At this time, the Shelter has over triple the maximum capacity of cats in their facility. Shelter director Leah Raigen says the cat overload has been going through most of the summer. Raigen reports the amount of the adoption fee has been reduced in order to reduce the number of cats in the facility.
wuzr.com
VPD Investigating Infant Death in Vincennes
Vincennes Police are actively investigating a child’s death reported first on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 500 block of Hart Street to a medical incident involving a small child. The unnamed child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, and died there. The VPD is being joined by Child Protective Services and the Knox County Coroner’s office in the investigation.
wuzr.com
It Begins Today: Cal Ripken 10 Year-Old World Series Begins at Cub League Complex
The 2022 Cal Ripken World Series starts this afternoon in Vincennes at the Cub League complex. The team coming from the most distance away will be in action, as Oahu, Hawaii faces Milton Massachusetts. That game, and the remaining three games, will be on the Green Diamond– or Joe Bilskie, Senior Field. At 3 pm, Southeastern Lexington Kentucky plays Julington Creek, Florida. The two Vincennes teams will play on the Green diamond starting at 5:30, as the Vincennes White team faces New Canaan, Connecticut, and at 8 pm, the Vincennes Green team takes on Willamette Valley, Oregon.
Comments / 0